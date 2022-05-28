The Flatliners Return to Fat Wreck Chords and Announce New Album
Music News | May 27th, 2022
The Flatliners are celebrating 20 years as a band and have returned to Fat Wreck Chords! They will be releasing a brand new album called New Ruin, which will be out August 5th. The album is currently available for Pre-Order. They will also be touring all over as well including stops in DC, Philly, Brooklyn and Boston.
“Performative Hours,” the ripping new single and video from the forthcoming album, New Ruin, out on August 5th. Vocalist Chris Cresswell shares:
“Returning to FAT for the release of our new album New Ruin is like the family reunion you actually want to attend; the reboot we can all get behind. It just feels like home to us.”
The Flatliners Tour Dates – Tickets Available Here.
30 May 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo
31 May 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Exchange
2 Jun 2022 in London, United Kingdom @ The Dome
3 Jun 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival – Temple Newsam
4 Jun 2022 in Hatfield, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival – Hatfield Park
15 Jun 2022 in Buffalo, NY, US @ Mohawk Place
16 Jun 2022 in Cleveland, OH, US @ Grog Shop
17 Jun 2022 in Detroit, MI, US @ Sanctuary
18 Jun 2022 in Chicago, IL, US @ Chop Shop
27 Jul 2022 in Madrid, Spain @ Sala But w/ Lagwagon, Mad Caddies
28 Jul 2022 in Gijón, Spain @ Tsunami Xixón 2022
29 Jul 2022 in Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz w/ Lagwagon, Mad Caddies
31 Jul 2022 in Albi, France @ Xtreme Fest 2022
1 Aug 2022 in Fribourg, Switzerland @ Le Nouveau Monde
2 Aug 2022 in Paris, France @ Punk Rock Summer 5
4 Aug 2022 in Cologne, Germany @ MTC Club
5 Aug 2022 in Duffel, Belgium @ Brakrock 2022
6 Aug 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Q-Factory
7 Aug 2022 in Hamburg, Germany @ Knust
8 Aug 2022 in Tolmin, Slovenia @ Punk Rock Holiday 2022
9 Aug 2022 in Munich, Germany @ Strom
11 Aug 2022 in Igea Marina, Italy @ Bay Fest 2022
12 Aug 2022 in Limburg, Germany @ Tells Bells Festival 2022
13 Aug 2022 in Berlin, Germany @ SO36
8 Sep 2022 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rickshaw Theatre
10 Sep 2022 in Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Super Friendly Fest
11 Sep 2022 in Calgary, AB, Canada @ Commonwealth
28 Oct 2022 in Gainesville, FL, US @ FEST 2022 – OCT. 28th-30th
5 Nov 2022 in Silverado, CA, US @ Punk In The Park 2022
16 Nov 2022 in Washington, D.C., US @ Songbyrd
17 Nov 2022 in Philadelphia, PA, US @ First Unitarian Church
18 Nov 2022 in Brooklyn, NY, US @ Brooklyn Made
19 Nov 2022 in Boston, MA, US @ Sonia
NEW RUIN track-listing
1. Performative Hours
2. Rat King
3. Big Strum
4. Top Left Door
5. It’ll Hurt
6. Oath
7. Recoil
8. Souvenir
9. Tunnel Vision
10. Heirloom
11. Under a Dying Sun