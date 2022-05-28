The Flatliners Return to Fat Wreck Chords and Announce New Album

Photo by Riley Taylor. Image provided by Fat Wreck Chords

The Flatliners are celebrating 20 years as a band and have returned to Fat Wreck Chords! They will be releasing a brand new album called New Ruin, which will be out August 5th. The album is currently available for Pre-Order. They will also be touring all over as well including stops in DC, Philly, Brooklyn and Boston.



“Performative Hours,” the ripping new single and video from the forthcoming album, New Ruin, out on August 5th. Vocalist Chris Cresswell shares:

“Returning to FAT for the release of our new album New Ruin is like the family reunion you actually want to attend; the reboot we can all get behind. It just feels like home to us.”

The Flatliners Tour Dates – Tickets Available Here.

30 May 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo

31 May 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Exchange

2 Jun 2022 in London, United Kingdom @ The Dome

3 Jun 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival – Temple Newsam

4 Jun 2022 in Hatfield, United Kingdom @ Slam Dunk Festival – Hatfield Park

15 Jun 2022 in Buffalo, NY, US @ Mohawk Place

16 Jun 2022 in Cleveland, OH, US @ Grog Shop

17 Jun 2022 in Detroit, MI, US @ Sanctuary

18 Jun 2022 in Chicago, IL, US @ Chop Shop

27 Jul 2022 in Madrid, Spain @ Sala But w/ Lagwagon, Mad Caddies

28 Jul 2022 in Gijón, Spain @ Tsunami Xixón 2022

29 Jul 2022 in Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz w/ Lagwagon, Mad Caddies

31 Jul 2022 in Albi, France @ Xtreme Fest 2022

1 Aug 2022 in Fribourg, Switzerland @ Le Nouveau Monde

2 Aug 2022 in Paris, France @ Punk Rock Summer 5

4 Aug 2022 in Cologne, Germany @ MTC Club

5 Aug 2022 in Duffel, Belgium @ Brakrock 2022

6 Aug 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Q-Factory

7 Aug 2022 in Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

8 Aug 2022 in Tolmin, Slovenia @ Punk Rock Holiday 2022

9 Aug 2022 in Munich, Germany @ Strom

11 Aug 2022 in Igea Marina, Italy @ Bay Fest 2022

12 Aug 2022 in Limburg, Germany @ Tells Bells Festival 2022

13 Aug 2022 in Berlin, Germany @ SO36

8 Sep 2022 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rickshaw Theatre

10 Sep 2022 in Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Super Friendly Fest

11 Sep 2022 in Calgary, AB, Canada @ Commonwealth

28 Oct 2022 in Gainesville, FL, US @ FEST 2022 – OCT. 28th-30th

5 Nov 2022 in Silverado, CA, US @ Punk In The Park 2022

16 Nov 2022 in Washington, D.C., US @ Songbyrd

17 Nov 2022 in Philadelphia, PA, US @ First Unitarian Church

18 Nov 2022 in Brooklyn, NY, US @ Brooklyn Made

19 Nov 2022 in Boston, MA, US @ Sonia

NEW RUIN track-listing

1. Performative Hours

2. Rat King

3. Big Strum

4. Top Left Door

5. It’ll Hurt

6. Oath

7. Recoil

8. Souvenir

9. Tunnel Vision

10. Heirloom

11. Under a Dying Sun