Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes Announce Co-Headline Tour
Music News | Jun 22nd, 2021
Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes have announced a co-headline tour for this Fall! The US Tour will also feature special guests Me First And The Gimme Gimmes & Thick! Tickets & VIP Packages go on-sale this Friday, June 25 (10am local). September 12th, the tour will hit Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ. On September 19th, the tour will stop at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, NY and on September 21st, the tour will stop at Pier 17 in NYC.
More details on the tour can be found here. If you’re interested in VIP stuff, go here.
Tour Dates:
SEP 3, 2021
St. Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Violent Femmes, Thick
SEP 4, 2021
TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Violent Femmes, Thick
SEP 5, 2021
Bonnaroo
Manchester, TN
SEP 8, 2021
EXPRESS LIVE!
Columbus, OH
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 10, 2021
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 11, 2021
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 12, 2021
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 14, 2021
Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 15, 2021
Stage AE
Pittsburgh, PA
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 17, 2021
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 18, 2021
Main Street Armory
Rochester, NY
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 19, 2021
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 21, 2021
Pier 17
New York, NY
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 22, 2021
Westville Music Bowl
New Haven, CT
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 24, 2021
Metropolitan Opera House
Philadelphia, PA
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 25, 2021
Tag’s Summer Stage
Big Flats, NY
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
SEP 26, 2021
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 5, 2021
South Side Ballroom
Dallas, TX
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 6, 2021
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 8, 2021
Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa, AZ
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 9, 2021
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 10, 2021
Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Paso Robles, CA
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 12, 2021
Heart Health Park
Sacramento, CA
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 13, 2021
Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater
Fresno, CA
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 15, 2021
Les Schwab Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 16, 2021
WaMu Theater
Seattle, WA
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 17, 2021
The Cuthbert Amphitheater
Eugene, OR
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 19, 2021
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 20, 2021
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 22, 2021
Miller High Life Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick
OCT 23, 2021
The Armory
Minneapolis, MN
Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick