Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes Announce Co-Headline Tour

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes have announced a co-headline tour for this Fall! The US Tour will also feature special guests Me First And The Gimme Gimmes & Thick! Tickets & VIP Packages go on-sale this Friday, June 25 (10am local). September 12th, the tour will hit Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ. On September 19th, the tour will stop at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, NY and on September 21st, the tour will stop at Pier 17 in NYC.



More details on the tour can be found here. If you’re interested in VIP stuff, go here.

Tour Dates:

SEP 3, 2021

St. Louis Music Park

Maryland Heights, MO

Violent Femmes, Thick

SEP 4, 2021

TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

Indianapolis, IN

Violent Femmes, Thick

SEP 5, 2021

Bonnaroo

Manchester, TN

SEP 8, 2021

EXPRESS LIVE!

Columbus, OH

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 10, 2021

Masonic Temple Theatre

Detroit, MI

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 11, 2021

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Cleveland, OH

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 12, 2021

Stone Pony Summer Stage

Asbury Park, NJ

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 14, 2021

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Chicago, IL

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 15, 2021

Stage AE

Pittsburgh, PA

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 17, 2021

Leader Bank Pavilion

Boston, MA

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 18, 2021

Main Street Armory

Rochester, NY

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 19, 2021

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Saratoga Springs, NY

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 21, 2021

Pier 17

New York, NY

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 22, 2021

Westville Music Bowl

New Haven, CT

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 24, 2021

Metropolitan Opera House

Philadelphia, PA

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 25, 2021

Tag’s Summer Stage

Big Flats, NY

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

SEP 26, 2021

The Anthem

Washington, DC

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 5, 2021

South Side Ballroom

Dallas, TX

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 6, 2021

Bayou Music Center

Houston, TX

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 8, 2021

Mesa Amphitheatre

Mesa, AZ

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 9, 2021

Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 10, 2021

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Paso Robles, CA

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 12, 2021

Heart Health Park

Sacramento, CA

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 13, 2021

Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater

Fresno, CA

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 15, 2021

Les Schwab Amphitheater

Bend, OR

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 16, 2021

WaMu Theater

Seattle, WA

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 17, 2021

The Cuthbert Amphitheater

Eugene, OR

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 19, 2021

The Complex

Salt Lake City, UT

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 20, 2021

The Mission Ballroom

Denver, CO

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 22, 2021

Miller High Life Theater

Milwaukee, WI

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick

OCT 23, 2021

The Armory

Minneapolis, MN

Violent Femmes, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Thick