Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Announce Fall North American Tour

Image provided by Band.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes announced a Fall North American tour with Surfboat, The Black Tones and Son Rompe Pera for the Fall. The tour will start in Vancouver on September 22nd and the tour will end on October 28th in Austin, TX. During the tour, the band will stop at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ for Antifest with Anti-Flag, Catbite and others on October 15th.



Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am local time.

Tour Dates:

22 Sep 2022 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Harbour

23 Sep 2022 in Seattle, WA, US @ The Showbox

24 Sep 2022 in Portland, OR, US @ Roseland Theater

26 Sep 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT, US @ The Depot

27 Sep 2022 in Denver, CO, US @ Summit Music Hall

29 Sep 2022 in Minneapolis, MN, US @ Varsity Theater

30 Sep 2022 in St. Louis, MO, US @ Delmar Hall

1 Oct 2022 in Chicago, IL, US @ House Of Blues

2 Oct 2022 in Detroit, MI, US @ St. Andrew’s Hall

4 Oct 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA, US @ Roxian Theatre

5 Oct 2022 in Buffalo, NY, US @ Town Ballroom

6 Oct 2022 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

7 Oct 2022 in London, ON, Canada @ London Music Hall

8 Oct 2022 in Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

9 Oct 2022 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Club Soda

12 Oct 2022 in Boston, MA, US @ Big Night Live

13 Oct 2022 in Philadelphia, PA, US @ Brooklyn Bowl

14 Oct 2022 in New York, NY, US @ Palladium Times Square

15 Oct 2022 in Sayreville, NJ, US @ ANTI-FEST @ Starland Ballroom

17 Oct 2022 in Silver Spring, MD, US @ The Fillmore

18 Oct 2022 in Atlanta, GA, US @ The Masquerade

21 Oct 2022 in St. Petersburg, FL, US @ Jannus Landing

22 Oct 2022 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, US @ Revolution

23 Oct 2022 in Gainesville, FL, US @ High Dive

24 Oct 2022 in New Orleans, LA, US @ House Of Blues

26 Oct 2022 in Houston, TX, US @ House Of Blues

27 Oct 2022 in Dallas, TX, US @ Amplified Live

28 Oct 2022 in Austin, TX, US @ The Far Out Lounge