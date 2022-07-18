Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Announce Fall North American Tour
Music News | Jul 18th, 2022
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes announced a Fall North American tour with Surfboat, The Black Tones and Son Rompe Pera for the Fall. The tour will start in Vancouver on September 22nd and the tour will end on October 28th in Austin, TX. During the tour, the band will stop at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ for Antifest with Anti-Flag, Catbite and others on October 15th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am local time.
Tour Dates:
22 Sep 2022 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Harbour
23 Sep 2022 in Seattle, WA, US @ The Showbox
24 Sep 2022 in Portland, OR, US @ Roseland Theater
26 Sep 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT, US @ The Depot
27 Sep 2022 in Denver, CO, US @ Summit Music Hall
29 Sep 2022 in Minneapolis, MN, US @ Varsity Theater
30 Sep 2022 in St. Louis, MO, US @ Delmar Hall
1 Oct 2022 in Chicago, IL, US @ House Of Blues
2 Oct 2022 in Detroit, MI, US @ St. Andrew’s Hall
4 Oct 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA, US @ Roxian Theatre
5 Oct 2022 in Buffalo, NY, US @ Town Ballroom
6 Oct 2022 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall
7 Oct 2022 in London, ON, Canada @ London Music Hall
8 Oct 2022 in Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
9 Oct 2022 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Club Soda
12 Oct 2022 in Boston, MA, US @ Big Night Live
13 Oct 2022 in Philadelphia, PA, US @ Brooklyn Bowl
14 Oct 2022 in New York, NY, US @ Palladium Times Square
15 Oct 2022 in Sayreville, NJ, US @ ANTI-FEST @ Starland Ballroom
17 Oct 2022 in Silver Spring, MD, US @ The Fillmore
18 Oct 2022 in Atlanta, GA, US @ The Masquerade
21 Oct 2022 in St. Petersburg, FL, US @ Jannus Landing
22 Oct 2022 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, US @ Revolution
23 Oct 2022 in Gainesville, FL, US @ High Dive
24 Oct 2022 in New Orleans, LA, US @ House Of Blues
26 Oct 2022 in Houston, TX, US @ House Of Blues
27 Oct 2022 in Dallas, TX, US @ Amplified Live
28 Oct 2022 in Austin, TX, US @ The Far Out Lounge