Vans Warped Tour Announces Lineup For Atlantic City!

The Vans Warped Tour has announced the 2 day lineup for Atlantic City, NJ, which is happening June 29th and 30th. It’s a pretty freakin’ good lineup, although we don’t know what bands are playing what days so much. I’m fine with Warped Tour staying around and doing 1 and 2 day festivals if they are going to put on great lineups like this! Looks like I’m going to Warped Tour this year…well at least for one day.



There will be skating ramps, motocross, wrestling, human cannon ball, a Warped museum and lots more! Of course the Warped Tour is also doing festivals in July 20th-21st in Mountainview, CA and some mini thing in Cleveland on June 8th. You can get tickets now which are pricey but I think worth it if you love all these bands!

The lineup:

311

A Day To Remember

Andrew W.K.

Andy Black

Anti-Flag

The Aquabats!

Atmosphere

Atreyu

Bad Religion

Big D And The Kids Table

Blink-182

Bowling For Soup

Chali 2Na & Cut Chemist

Circa Survive

Cky

Dem Atlas

Dirty Heads

The Doped Up Dollies

Eyes Set To Kill

Four Year Strong

Frank Iero & The Future Violents

Glassjaw

Good Charlotte

Gym Class Heroes

H2O

Hidden In Plain View

I The Mighty

Juliet Simms

Kaleido

Less Than Jake

Man Overboard

Memphis May Fire

The Menzingers

Not Ur Girlfrenz

The Offspring

Plague Vendor

Quicksand

Reel Big Fish

Save Ferris

Set It Off

Set Your Goals

Simple Plan

The Skatalites

Sleeping With Sirens

Stacked Like Pancakes

The Starting Line

Taking Back Sunday

Thrice

Trophy Eyes

Valencia

Wage War

We The Kings

+ More To Be Announced!