Vans Warped Tour Announces Lineup For Atlantic City!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 1st, 2019
The Vans Warped Tour has announced the 2 day lineup for Atlantic City, NJ, which is happening June 29th and 30th. It’s a pretty freakin’ good lineup, although we don’t know what bands are playing what days so much. I’m fine with Warped Tour staying around and doing 1 and 2 day festivals if they are going to put on great lineups like this! Looks like I’m going to Warped Tour this year…well at least for one day.
There will be skating ramps, motocross, wrestling, human cannon ball, a Warped museum and lots more! Of course the Warped Tour is also doing festivals in July 20th-21st in Mountainview, CA and some mini thing in Cleveland on June 8th. You can get tickets now which are pricey but I think worth it if you love all these bands!
The lineup:
311
A Day To Remember
Andrew W.K.
Andy Black
Anti-Flag
The Aquabats!
Atmosphere
Atreyu
Bad Religion
Big D And The Kids Table
Blink-182
Bowling For Soup
Chali 2Na & Cut Chemist
Circa Survive
Cky
Dem Atlas
Dirty Heads
The Doped Up Dollies
Eyes Set To Kill
Four Year Strong
Frank Iero & The Future Violents
Glassjaw
Good Charlotte
Gym Class Heroes
H2O
Hidden In Plain View
I The Mighty
Juliet Simms
Kaleido
Less Than Jake
Man Overboard
Memphis May Fire
The Menzingers
Not Ur Girlfrenz
The Offspring
Plague Vendor
Quicksand
Reel Big Fish
Save Ferris
Set It Off
Set Your Goals
Simple Plan
The Skatalites
Sleeping With Sirens
Stacked Like Pancakes
The Starting Line
Taking Back Sunday
Thrice
Trophy Eyes
Valencia
Wage War
We The Kings
+ More To Be Announced!