311 and The Offspring Announce Never-Ending Summer Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 9th, 2018
311 and The Offspring have announced a Summer tour, along with Gym Glass Heroes. Tickets go on sale to general public starting April 13th at LiveNation.com. On August 22nd, the tour will stop at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. On August 24th, it will stop at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY and August 25th it will stop at Jones Beach.
The feel good tour of the summer, produced by Live Nation, will kick off July 25 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA and hit 29 cities across North America before wrapping September 9 in Wichita, KS. Fans can expect an amazing night of music with countless hits from all three bands making for a can’t miss event this summer.
Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 311 and The Offspring tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 10 at 12pm local time until Thursday, April 12 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Never-Ending Summer Tour Dates:
Wednesday, July 25
Mountain View, CA
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, July 27
Salt Lake City, UT
USANA Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 28
Las Vegas, NV*
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Sunday, July 29
Chula Vista, CA
Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 31
Phoenix, AZ
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Thursday, August 2
Oklahoma City, OK
The Zoo Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 4
Austin, TX
Austin360 Amphitheater
Sunday, August 5
The Woodlands, TX
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, August 7
Jacksonville, FL
Daily’s Place
Wednesday, August 8
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, August 10
Philadelphia, PA
Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
Saturday, August 11
Gilford, NH
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sunday, August 12
Syracuse, NY
Lakeview Amphitheater
Tuesday, August 14
Sterling Heights, MI
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wednesday, August 15
Springfield, IL*
Illinois State Fair
Tuesday, August 21
Hartford, CT
XFINITY Theatre
Wednesday, August 22
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
Friday, August 24
Bethel, NY
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Saturday, August 25
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, August 26
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, August 28
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
Wednesday, August 29
Allentown, PA*
The Great Allentown Fair
Friday, August 31
St. Paul, MN*
Minnesota State Fair
Saturday, September 1
Sioux City, IA*
Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Monday, September 3
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 4
Huber Heights, OH*
Rose Music Center at The Heights
Thursday, September 6
Chicago, IL
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Saturday, September 8
Thackerville, OK*
Winstar Casino
Sunday, September 9
Wichita, KS*
INTRUST Bank Arena
*non-Live Nation date