311 and The Offspring Announce Never-Ending Summer Tour

311 and The Offspring have announced a Summer tour, along with Gym Glass Heroes. Tickets go on sale to general public starting April 13th at LiveNation.com. On August 22nd, the tour will stop at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. On August 24th, it will stop at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY and August 25th it will stop at Jones Beach.



The feel good tour of the summer, produced by Live Nation, will kick off July 25 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA and hit 29 cities across North America before wrapping September 9 in Wichita, KS. Fans can expect an amazing night of music with countless hits from all three bands making for a can’t miss event this summer.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 311 and The Offspring tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 10 at 12pm local time until Thursday, April 12 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Never-Ending Summer Tour Dates:

Wednesday, July 25

Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, July 27

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 28

Las Vegas, NV*

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Sunday, July 29

Chula Vista, CA

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 31

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thursday, August 2

Oklahoma City, OK

The Zoo Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 4

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Sunday, August 5

The Woodlands, TX

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, August 7

Jacksonville, FL

Daily’s Place

Wednesday, August 8

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, August 10

Philadelphia, PA

Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

Saturday, August 11

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sunday, August 12

Syracuse, NY

Lakeview Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 14

Sterling Heights, MI

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, August 15

Springfield, IL*

Illinois State Fair

Tuesday, August 21

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Wednesday, August 22

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, August 24

Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Saturday, August 25

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, August 26

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, August 28

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, August 29

Allentown, PA*

The Great Allentown Fair

Friday, August 31

St. Paul, MN*

Minnesota State Fair

Saturday, September 1

Sioux City, IA*

Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Monday, September 3

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 4

Huber Heights, OH*

Rose Music Center at The Heights

Thursday, September 6

Chicago, IL

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Saturday, September 8

Thackerville, OK*

Winstar Casino

Sunday, September 9

Wichita, KS*

INTRUST Bank Arena

*non-Live Nation date