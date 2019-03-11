311, Dirty Heads, The Interrupters & More Touring This Summer!

311, Dirty Heads, The Interrupters, Dreamers, and Bikini Trill are touring various big outdoor venues this Summer! On July 24th, it will stop in Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center. Presale starts Tuesday, 3/19 and general tickets go on sale Friday, 3/21.



Tour Dates

7/02 | Huber Heights, OH | Rose Music Center

7/05 | Clarkson, MI | DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/06 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/07 | Duluth, MN | Bayfront Festival Park

7/10 | Bonner Springs, KS | Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

7/12 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/13 | Burgettstown, PA | KeyBank Pavilion

7/14 | Hartford, CT | Xfinity Theatre

7/18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

7/20 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheatre

7/23 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/24 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

7/26 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/27 | Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/28 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/30 | Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

7/31 | Charleston, SC | Volvo Car Stadium

8/02 | West Palm Beach, FL | Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/03 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/04 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

8/06 | Houston, TX | White Oak Music Hall Lawn

8/07 | Austin, TX | Austin360 Amphitheatre

8/08 | Dallas, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/11 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/16 | Sacramento, CA | Papa Murphy’s Park

8/17 | Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/18 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

8/20 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre