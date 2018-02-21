Back To The Beach Festival Is A Ska Fan’s Dream
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 21st, 2018
The lineup for Back to the Beach Fest leaked on Facebook 2 weeks ago and everybody thought it was fake. The website didn’t work, some band members that are playing it removed it on their facebook profiles so everyone thought it wasn’t legit. Turns out…it’s real and it’s spectacular! Travis Barker and John Feldman have curated the lineup and wish they would bring this over to the East Coast with the exact same lineup.
The festival will be taking place in Huntington Beach, CA on April 28th and 29th. Tickets go on sale Friday and the lineup is as follows:
Saturday April 28th:
311
Mighty Mighty Bosstones
The Aquabats
Hepcat
Less Than Jake
Face to Face
The Suicide Machines
Big D and the Kids Table
& more
Sunday April 29th
Sublime with Rome
Goldfinger (with Travis Barker)
Fishbone (original lineup)
Save Ferris
The Interrupters
Mustard Plug
The Aggrolites
The Untouchables
& more