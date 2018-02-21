Back To The Beach Festival Is A Ska Fan’s Dream

The lineup for Back to the Beach Fest leaked on Facebook 2 weeks ago and everybody thought it was fake. The website didn’t work, some band members that are playing it removed it on their facebook profiles so everyone thought it wasn’t legit. Turns out…it’s real and it’s spectacular! Travis Barker and John Feldman have curated the lineup and wish they would bring this over to the East Coast with the exact same lineup.



The festival will be taking place in Huntington Beach, CA on April 28th and 29th. Tickets go on sale Friday and the lineup is as follows:

Saturday April 28th:

311

Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Aquabats

Hepcat

Less Than Jake

Face to Face

The Suicide Machines

Big D and the Kids Table

& more

Sunday April 29th

Sublime with Rome

Goldfinger (with Travis Barker)

Fishbone (original lineup)

Save Ferris

The Interrupters

Mustard Plug

The Aggrolites

The Untouchables

& more