ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 18 (New Music – August 2018 Part 2)

Podcasts | By on Aug 28th, 2018

ReadJunk Podcast Episode 18

Episode 18 of the ReadJunk Podcast is New Music Part 2 for August. Some bands you’ve heard before on the podcast, a lot of ones I play for the first time as well. It’s a good mix of music and something for everyone. Enjoy!

Playlist:

  1. Carbon Leaf – Bow & Arrow (Shore Up A Love)
  2. The Devil Makes Three – Need To Lose
  3. Levellers – Liberty
  4. The Mahones – Win Some, Lose Some
  5. The Maple State – Deadline
  6. Tommy and the Commies – Devices
  7. Radkey – Basement
  8. Down By Law – Undone
  9. Alkaline Trio – Blackbird
  10. NOFX – The Moron Brothers (live)
  11. Toots and the Maytals – A Song Call Marley
  12. Protoje – Truth & Rights
  13. KBong – Easy To Love You (featuring The Movement)
  14. Collie Buddz – Love & Reggae
  15. Common Kings – One Day
  16. The Fad – Rat Race
  17. Mad Caddies – And We Thought That Nation – States Were A Bad Idea
  18. Catbite – Street Feeling
  19. 311 – Self Esteem
  20. The Offspring – Down
  21. The Hempsteadys – Still Life With Woodpecker
  22. Culture Abuse – Dave’s Not Here (I Got The Stuff Man)
  23. Sharp / Shock – Real Life
  24. The Last Gang – Sing For Your Supper
  25. Echo & The Bunnymen – The Somnambulist
  26. The Decemberists – Once In My Life
  27. The Kooks – Chicken Bone
  28. Sha La Das – Just For A Minute
  29. The English Beat – Never Die
  30. Gilbert O’Sullivan – The Same The Whole World Over

