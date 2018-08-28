ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 18 (New Music – August 2018 Part 2)
Episode 18 of the ReadJunk Podcast is New Music Part 2 for August. Some bands you’ve heard before on the podcast, a lot of ones I play for the first time as well. It’s a good mix of music and something for everyone. Enjoy!
Playlist:
- Carbon Leaf – Bow & Arrow (Shore Up A Love)
- The Devil Makes Three – Need To Lose
- Levellers – Liberty
- The Mahones – Win Some, Lose Some
- The Maple State – Deadline
- Tommy and the Commies – Devices
- Radkey – Basement
- Down By Law – Undone
- Alkaline Trio – Blackbird
- NOFX – The Moron Brothers (live)
- Toots and the Maytals – A Song Call Marley
- Protoje – Truth & Rights
- KBong – Easy To Love You (featuring The Movement)
- Collie Buddz – Love & Reggae
- Common Kings – One Day
- The Fad – Rat Race
- Mad Caddies – And We Thought That Nation – States Were A Bad Idea
- Catbite – Street Feeling
- 311 – Self Esteem
- The Offspring – Down
- The Hempsteadys – Still Life With Woodpecker
- Culture Abuse – Dave’s Not Here (I Got The Stuff Man)
- Sharp / Shock – Real Life
- The Last Gang – Sing For Your Supper
- Echo & The Bunnymen – The Somnambulist
- The Decemberists – Once In My Life
- The Kooks – Chicken Bone
- Sha La Das – Just For A Minute
- The English Beat – Never Die
- Gilbert O’Sullivan – The Same The Whole World Over