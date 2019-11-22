Madness, Circle Jerks and Cock Sparrer Playing Punk Rock Bowling 2020!

Punk Rock Bowling sounds pretty damn awesome, well that is if you live near Vegas that is. Madness is playing over here in the first time in a long ass time (please come to NYC), Circle Jerks are reuniting and playing Group Sex for it’s 40th anniversary, Cock Sparrer are playing again, plus you have bands like Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Lunachicks, Streetlight Manifesto, Avail, Stiff Little Fingers, Anti-Flag, the Epoxies, and loads of other bands playing!



Punk Rock Bowling will be happening May 21st-25th in downtown Las Vegas. There will be club shows, outdoor concerts and other events circling the event like they do every year. You can get discounted tickets now but ACT FAST!

The lineup so far:

Madness

Circle Jerks

Cock Sparrer

Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Streetlight Manifesto

Lunachicks

The Adicts

Propagandhi

Avail

Stiff Little Fingers

Rose Tattoo

Ruts Dc

G.B.H.

Municipal Waste

Anti-Flag

The Lawrence Arms

The Bronx

Roy Ellis

Good Riddance

The Aggrolites

Ho99O9

The Epoxies

Plague Vendor

Pears

The Flatliners

Bishops Green

Jaya The Cat

Bad Cop / Bad Cop

Bridge City Sinners

The Bar Stool Preachers

Bad Waitress

Clowns

The Last Gang

Single Mothers

Decent Criminal

L.A. Machina

The Linecutters

Anger Flares

Side Eyes

Babe Patrol

Dee Skusting

Hotels will go fast too so snag them next after you get tickets for the festival. If you actually care about the bowling aspect of the festival, that info can be found here too.