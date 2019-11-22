Madness, Circle Jerks and Cock Sparrer Playing Punk Rock Bowling 2020!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 22nd, 2019
Punk Rock Bowling sounds pretty damn awesome, well that is if you live near Vegas that is. Madness is playing over here in the first time in a long ass time (please come to NYC), Circle Jerks are reuniting and playing Group Sex for it’s 40th anniversary, Cock Sparrer are playing again, plus you have bands like Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Lunachicks, Streetlight Manifesto, Avail, Stiff Little Fingers, Anti-Flag, the Epoxies, and loads of other bands playing!
Punk Rock Bowling will be happening May 21st-25th in downtown Las Vegas. There will be club shows, outdoor concerts and other events circling the event like they do every year. You can get discounted tickets now but ACT FAST!
The lineup so far:
Madness
Circle Jerks
Cock Sparrer
Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Streetlight Manifesto
Lunachicks
The Adicts
Propagandhi
Avail
Stiff Little Fingers
Rose Tattoo
Ruts Dc
G.B.H.
Municipal Waste
Anti-Flag
The Lawrence Arms
The Bronx
Roy Ellis
Good Riddance
The Aggrolites
Ho99O9
The Epoxies
Plague Vendor
Pears
The Flatliners
Bishops Green
Jaya The Cat
Bad Cop / Bad Cop
Bridge City Sinners
The Bar Stool Preachers
Bad Waitress
Clowns
The Last Gang
Single Mothers
Decent Criminal
L.A. Machina
The Linecutters
Anger Flares
Side Eyes
Babe Patrol
Dee Skusting
Hotels will go fast too so snag them next after you get tickets for the festival. If you actually care about the bowling aspect of the festival, that info can be found here too.