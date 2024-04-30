ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2024)

April 2024 is just about done and another installment of new music. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Obscurest Vinyl, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, NOFX, Madness, Joe Gittleman, Jack Johnson/Stick Figure, Cris Jacobs, Strung Out, Half Past Two, Sam Burchfield, Aaron Frazer and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Obscurest Vinyl – I Glued My Balls to My Butthole Again

2. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Dancing Queen

3. NOFX – The Humblest Man in the World

4. Strung Out – Veronica’s Song

5. Hot Water Music – Side Of The Road

6. Madness – No Reason

7. Joe Gittleman – Plastered In The Rafters

8. The Interrupters – Alien (Bonus Track) – Live

9. The Skeletones – Dr. Bones

10. The Utopians – Funky Monkey

11. The Hip Abduction – Some Say the Ocean

12. Jack Johnson, Stick Figure – Home (with Stick Figure)

13. Green Lion Crew, The Movement – Forward I Will Go

14. Ky-Mani Marley – Buffalo Soldier

15. Bumpin Uglies, Kyle Smith – Passion is Contagious

16. Night Owls, Jr Thomas & The Volcanos – If You Let Me

17. Kash’d Out – Push My Luck

18. Howi Spangler – Suzie Chapstick – Beach Rock Version

19. MAGIC! – Inner Love Energy

20. Mike Love – Humble

21. Mat Kearney – Drowning In Nostalgia

22. The Decemberists – All I Want Is You

23. Jon Snodgrass – Crunchin’ the Numbers

24. Old 97’s – Where The Road Goes

25. Bren Holmes – Take it all away

26. Cris Jacobs – Heavy Water

27. L.A. Edwards – Gone 4U

28. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – Missing My Baby

29. The Calamatix – Rootstyle

30. Half Past Two – Curse The Universe

31. Mento Buru – Kern River Blues

32. Aaron Frazer – Payback

33. The Dip – Love Direction

34. Isaac And The Soul Company – Machine

35. Jalen Ngonda – Here To Stay

36. Thee Heart Tones – No Longer Mine

37. MT Jones – All I Do

38. The Slim Kings – Better Than This

39. Nigel Hall, DJ Harrison – Happy Feelin’

40. Jason Boland, Chris Trapper – The Avenue – Demo

41. St. Lucia – Love You Better

42. Cock Sparrer – My Forgotten Dream

43. The Yum Yums – Vitamin U

44. The Business – Get out My House

45. Mest, Bowling For Soup – When We Were Young (feat. Jaret Reddick of Bowling For Soup)

46. The Queers – See Emily Play

47. The Ghost Club – Another Little Sucker

48. The Feelgood McLouds – I’m Still Standing

49. Rum Ragged – Thomas Trim

50. Johnny Cash – Well Alright

51. Ryan Sheridan – Shackles and Chains

52. Chayce Beckham – Devil I’ve Been

53. Janet Devlin – Emotional Rodeo

54. The Avett Brothers – Country Kid

55. Stephen Kellogg, Tim Edgar – Always Gonna Want You (Spring Is for Lovers Remix)

56. Charley Crockett – Solitary Road

57. Alex Hart, Seth Lakeman – Wild

58. Jesse Dayton – Angel In My Pocket

59. Peter Bradley Adams – April Song

60. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Heartless

61. Red Wanting Blue – Run For Your Life

62. Ries Brothers – Give It Right Back

63. The Loving Paupers, Victor Rice – Dubbing My Friends

64. The Agonizers – Sick Set!

65. Shandon, Dr. Ring Ding – Adondo

66. Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – Hard Road

67. Thee Heart Tones – Cry My Tears Away

68. Willie Nile – Wake Up America – Live

69. James – Way Over Your Head

70. Abigail Lapell, Great Lake Swimmers – Count On Me

71. Collective Soul – Mother’s Love

72. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – Monsters In The House

73. Certainly So – 1422

74. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – Song For Amy

75. Paul Weller – Rise Up Singing

76. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Take It Off, Stella

77. Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

78. Linval Thompson, JonQuan, Victor Rice – Cultivator

79. Pearl Jam – Wreckage

80. Belle and Sebastian – What Happened to You, Son?

81. Johnny Vatos / Oingo Boingo Former Members – We Close Our Eyes

82. Rocky Sullivan\, Psy.D. – Leaving Leith

83. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Who Am I (To Say)

84. AJJ, Kool Keith, Kimya Dawson – Best Of All Possible Worlds

85. Ferocious Dog – A Place We Call Home

86. Peter and the Test Tube Babies – Bike

87. Valley Lodge – Hanging Around

88. Untraceable Records – I’ve got an itch on my butthole that I just can’t reach

89. Johnny Osbourne, Krak In Dub – Chain Robber

90. Bad Nerves – You Should Know By Now

91. Alice Cooper – Go Man Go (Live At Hellfest 2022) – Bonus Track

92. Marcia Griffiths – Looking Up

93. Wallows – Bad Dream

94. Fantastic Cat, Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego, Brian Dunne, Mike Montali – Oh Man!

95. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Blue

96. Jen Pop – High Noon

97. Andrew Gabbard – Hey Red Rose

98. Maya Hawke – Hang In There

99. DIIV – Frog In Boiling Water

100. Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens – Crack Cocaine

101. Picture This – Oh My Love

102. The Beaches – Edge of the Earth

103. Tatanka – Bassline Dip

104. Alborosie – Herbal Dub

105. Pressure Cooker – Rock It Up

106. Babylove & The Van Dangos – When it was you and me

107. Joey Calderaio, One Culture – Another Sunrise

108. The Phensic – War Inside – Live

109. Girth Control – Brain Freeze

110. The Tips – See You