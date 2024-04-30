ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2024)
April 2024 is just about done and another installment of new music. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Obscurest Vinyl, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, NOFX, Madness, Joe Gittleman, Jack Johnson/Stick Figure, Cris Jacobs, Strung Out, Half Past Two, Sam Burchfield, Aaron Frazer and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Obscurest Vinyl – I Glued My Balls to My Butthole Again
2. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Dancing Queen
3. NOFX – The Humblest Man in the World
4. Strung Out – Veronica’s Song
5. Hot Water Music – Side Of The Road
6. Madness – No Reason
7. Joe Gittleman – Plastered In The Rafters
8. The Interrupters – Alien (Bonus Track) – Live
9. The Skeletones – Dr. Bones
10. The Utopians – Funky Monkey
11. The Hip Abduction – Some Say the Ocean
12. Jack Johnson, Stick Figure – Home (with Stick Figure)
13. Green Lion Crew, The Movement – Forward I Will Go
14. Ky-Mani Marley – Buffalo Soldier
15. Bumpin Uglies, Kyle Smith – Passion is Contagious
16. Night Owls, Jr Thomas & The Volcanos – If You Let Me
17. Kash’d Out – Push My Luck
18. Howi Spangler – Suzie Chapstick – Beach Rock Version
19. MAGIC! – Inner Love Energy
20. Mike Love – Humble
21. Mat Kearney – Drowning In Nostalgia
22. The Decemberists – All I Want Is You
23. Jon Snodgrass – Crunchin’ the Numbers
24. Old 97’s – Where The Road Goes
25. Bren Holmes – Take it all away
26. Cris Jacobs – Heavy Water
27. L.A. Edwards – Gone 4U
28. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – Missing My Baby
29. The Calamatix – Rootstyle
30. Half Past Two – Curse The Universe
31. Mento Buru – Kern River Blues
32. Aaron Frazer – Payback
33. The Dip – Love Direction
34. Isaac And The Soul Company – Machine
35. Jalen Ngonda – Here To Stay
36. Thee Heart Tones – No Longer Mine
37. MT Jones – All I Do
38. The Slim Kings – Better Than This
39. Nigel Hall, DJ Harrison – Happy Feelin’
40. Jason Boland, Chris Trapper – The Avenue – Demo
41. St. Lucia – Love You Better
42. Cock Sparrer – My Forgotten Dream
43. The Yum Yums – Vitamin U
44. The Business – Get out My House
45. Mest, Bowling For Soup – When We Were Young (feat. Jaret Reddick of Bowling For Soup)
46. The Queers – See Emily Play
47. The Ghost Club – Another Little Sucker
48. The Feelgood McLouds – I’m Still Standing
49. Rum Ragged – Thomas Trim
50. Johnny Cash – Well Alright
51. Ryan Sheridan – Shackles and Chains
52. Chayce Beckham – Devil I’ve Been
53. Janet Devlin – Emotional Rodeo
54. The Avett Brothers – Country Kid
55. Stephen Kellogg, Tim Edgar – Always Gonna Want You (Spring Is for Lovers Remix)
56. Charley Crockett – Solitary Road
57. Alex Hart, Seth Lakeman – Wild
58. Jesse Dayton – Angel In My Pocket
59. Peter Bradley Adams – April Song
60. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Heartless
61. Red Wanting Blue – Run For Your Life
62. Ries Brothers – Give It Right Back
63. The Loving Paupers, Victor Rice – Dubbing My Friends
64. The Agonizers – Sick Set!
65. Shandon, Dr. Ring Ding – Adondo
66. Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – Hard Road
67. Thee Heart Tones – Cry My Tears Away
68. Willie Nile – Wake Up America – Live
69. James – Way Over Your Head
70. Abigail Lapell, Great Lake Swimmers – Count On Me
71. Collective Soul – Mother’s Love
72. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – Monsters In The House
73. Certainly So – 1422
74. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – Song For Amy
75. Paul Weller – Rise Up Singing
76. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Take It Off, Stella
77. Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
78. Linval Thompson, JonQuan, Victor Rice – Cultivator
79. Pearl Jam – Wreckage
80. Belle and Sebastian – What Happened to You, Son?
81. Johnny Vatos / Oingo Boingo Former Members – We Close Our Eyes
82. Rocky Sullivan\, Psy.D. – Leaving Leith
83. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Who Am I (To Say)
84. AJJ, Kool Keith, Kimya Dawson – Best Of All Possible Worlds
85. Ferocious Dog – A Place We Call Home
86. Peter and the Test Tube Babies – Bike
87. Valley Lodge – Hanging Around
88. Untraceable Records – I’ve got an itch on my butthole that I just can’t reach
89. Johnny Osbourne, Krak In Dub – Chain Robber
90. Bad Nerves – You Should Know By Now
91. Alice Cooper – Go Man Go (Live At Hellfest 2022) – Bonus Track
92. Marcia Griffiths – Looking Up
93. Wallows – Bad Dream
94. Fantastic Cat, Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego, Brian Dunne, Mike Montali – Oh Man!
95. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Blue
96. Jen Pop – High Noon
97. Andrew Gabbard – Hey Red Rose
98. Maya Hawke – Hang In There
99. DIIV – Frog In Boiling Water
100. Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens – Crack Cocaine
101. Picture This – Oh My Love
102. The Beaches – Edge of the Earth
103. Tatanka – Bassline Dip
104. Alborosie – Herbal Dub
105. Pressure Cooker – Rock It Up
106. Babylove & The Van Dangos – When it was you and me
107. Joey Calderaio, One Culture – Another Sunrise
108. The Phensic – War Inside – Live
109. Girth Control – Brain Freeze
110. The Tips – See You