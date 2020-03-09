Actor Max von Sydow Has Died At Age 90

Swedish actor Max von Sydow has passed away at the age of 90. You might have seen him play Emperor Ming in Flash Gordon or the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones. He’s been in a ton of stuff including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Shutter Island, The Seventh Seal, Pelle the Conqueror, Dune, Minority Report, The Greatest Story Ever Told, The Exorcist, Hannah and Her Sisters and so much more. His talents will be greatly missed.



