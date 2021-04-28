San Diego Bayfest Announced For July 10th

Three former Oysterfest organizers have teamed up to create a San Diego legacy music festival at the scenic Waterfront Park. On Saturday, July 10th from 12pm to 10pm, San Diego Bayfest will be the first reggae-based music festival lineup to play in San Diego since the Pandemic began which includes: Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Fortunate Youth, KBong and Denm.



All the music will take place on one stage, so you don’t have to choose which artist you want to see with San Diego’s finest DJs playing in between sets. Local food vendors including Taco Stands, local bartenders pouring Craft Beer and Craft Cocktails as well as an assortment of local crafts and vending booths will be there too.

Tickets for Bayfest 2021 go on sale Friday, April 30th at 10am. Tickets are $42.50 for General Admission and $242.50 for VIP and can be purchased here.

Lineup:

Dirty Heads

Sublime with Rome

Fortunate Youth

KBong

DENM

DJs set provided by Sleeping Giant Music: Scooter, Tribe of King’s DJ Unite, Who and GreenT.