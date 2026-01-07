The Bad Time Records Tour 2026 Announced

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Bad Time Records has announced another Bad Time Records Tour but this time with Kill Lincoln, JER, and Bad Operation. Other Bad Time Records artists will be joining in on the fun, but those announcements will come soon enough. Tickets for the Bad Time Records Tour ’26 go on sale Friday, January 9th.



Tour Dates:

March 10th @ Moe’s – Denver, CO

March 11th @ The Beehive – Salt Lake City, UT

March 12th @ Realms Arcade – Boise, ID

March 13th @ The Vera Project – Seattle, WA

March 14th @ Polaris Hall – Portland, OR

March 16th @ 924 Gilman – Berkeley, CA

March 17th @ Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

March 18th @ The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

March 19th @ House of Blues – San Diego, CA

March 20th @ The Rosetta Room – Mesa, AZ

March 21st @ Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

June 11th @ Bottlerocket Social Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

June 12th @ Ukie Club – Philadelphia, PA

June 13th @ TV Eye – New York, NY

June 14th @ The Rockwell – Boston, MA

June 15th @ Empire Underground – Albany, NY

June 17th @ Black Cat – Washington D.C.

June 18th @ The Camel – Richmond, VA

June 19th @ The Milestone – Charlotte, NC

June 20th @ The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

June 21st @ Conduit – Orlando, FL

August 19th @ 7th St Entry – Minneapolis, MN

August 20th @ X-Ray Arcade – Milwaukee, WI

August 21st @ Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL

August 22nd @ The Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

August 23rd @ Mahall’s – Cleveland, OH