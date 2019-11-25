The Slackers Playing Webster Hall in NYC on December 20th

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The Slackers will be playing in various cities this December, leading up to the holidays including their annual Holiday show in NYC. This time the band will be playing Webster Hall with The Pietasters and Mephiskapheles on December 20th.



The tour starts on December 4th in Phoenix and they play with Viernes 13 and Gabriela Penka for a few dates (as you can see below). They will finish things up in NYC and Cambridge, MA on December 20th and 21st. These holiday shows are a blast so make sure to go if you’re in the area!

Dec 4 – Phoenix – Crescent Ballroom w/ Viernes 13, Gabriela Penka

https://www.facebook.com/events/2330506623729895/

Dec 5 – San Diego – Music Box w/ Viernes 13, Soul Ska, Gabriela Penka

https://www.facebook.com/events/365249467745480/

Dec 6 – Los Angeles – Regent Theater w/ Viernes 13, Soul Ska, Gabriela Penka

https://www.facebook.com/events/394073711306768/

Dec 7 – Berkeley – UC Theatre w/ Soul Ska, Viernes 13, Gabriela Penka

https://www.facebook.com/events/2647182745315796/

Dec 8 – Santa Cruz – The Catalyst w/ Soul Ska, Gabriela Penka

https://www.facebook.com/events/2272654009713750/

Dec 10/11 Denver – Bluebird Theater w/ Viernes 13, Younger Than Neil, Ghoulies, Starjammer

https://www.facebook.com/events/652637555229768/

Dec 13/14/15 Austin – Flamingo Cantina w/Young Costello, Rat King Cole, and more!

https://www.facebook.com/events/764040524031482/

Dec 19 Washington DC – U Street w/ Mephiskapheles

https://www.facebook.com/events/3098806826857034/

Dec 20 New York City – Webster Hall w/ the Pietasters, Mephiskapheles

https://www.facebook.com/events/509780236248827/

Dec 21 Cambridge, Mass – Middle East w/ Mephiskapheles

https://www.facebook.com/events/2313371878923739/