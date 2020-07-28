2020 Emmy Award Nominations Announced

Oh right, there were Emmy nominations today and I guess they are going through with that this year somehow. Jimmy Kimmel plans on hosting the award show for TV, streaming and limited movies/series. It airs on ABC on September 20th. The biggest news out of this was Watchmen deservedly got the most nominations, as well as some other usuals (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Handmaid’s Tale, Succession) and surprises. The Mandalorian was a bit of a surprise to see on here but can’t complain since it was a great series in my opinion.



What We Do in the Shadows was one of the funniest comedies of the year and that’s on the list for the first time, along with Curb (another great season!) and Schitt’s Creek (I need to watch this). Better Call Saul got some nominations but nothing for Rhea Seehorn. The Outsider should have been nominated for more but Jason Bateman was nomination for his limited role. Jennifer Aniston got nominated for something again too for The Morning Show.

There’s a ton of nominations but this is what NY Times gathered:

Best Comedy

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“What We Do In The Shadows” (FX)

Best Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Actress, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Television Movie

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)

“El Camino” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (Netflix)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Reality Competition Program

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Reality Host

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

RuPaul, “Drag Race”

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“A Very Brady Renovation” (HGTV)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night” (Food Network)

“Cheer” (Netflix)

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“We’re Here” (HBO)

Guest Actress, Comedy

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actor, Comedy

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

Guest Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is The New Black”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Guest Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“The Apollo” (HBO)

“Beastie Boys Story” (AppleTV+)

“Becoming” (Netflix)

“The Great Hack” (Netflix)

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time” (EPIX)

Animated Program

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“Rick And Morty” (Adult Swim)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do In The Shadows” (“Collaboration”)

Tony McNamara, ”The Great” (“The Great”)

Stefani Robinson, “What We Do In The Shadows” (“On The Run”)

Michael Shur, “The Good Place” (“Whenever You’re Ready”)

Paul Simms, “What We Do In The Shadows” (“Ghosts”)

David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek” (“The Presidential Suite”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not For Tears”)

Miki Johnson, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”)

Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (“All In”)

Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (“Bad Choice Road”)

John Shiban, “Ozark” (“Boss Fight”)

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Bagman”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows, “Will & Grace” (“We Love Lucy”)

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)

Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family” (“Finale Part 2”)

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Marvelous Radio”)

Matt Shakman, “The Great” (“The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (“Miakhalifa.mov”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“Cri de Coeur”)

Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (“The Interview”)

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (“Prisoners Of War”)

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“This Is Not For Tears”)

Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”)

Alik Sakharov, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff, “Ozark” (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

Directing for a Limited Series

Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People” (“Episode 5”)

Steph Green, “Watchmen” “Little Fear Of Lightning”)

Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” (“It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”)

Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere” (“Find A Way”)

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Directing for a Variety Series

Dime Davis, “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” (“Born At Night, But Not Last Night”)

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (“Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”)

Linda Mendoza, “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” (“Flame Monroe”)

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (“Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus”)

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (“Episode 629”)

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Eddie Murphy”)

The entire list can be viewed here.