ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 25 (80s, New Wave & Post-Punk Vol. 1)

Episode 25 of the ReadJunk Podcast celebrates the 80s with some rock, new wave, post-punk, a little bit of ska and whatever else that sounded good from that decade. It’s only volume 1 so expect more of these decade-specific episodes in the future. I’ll have a bonus episode on Thursday morning so stay tuned for that as well!



You can download the episode at iTunes, GooglePlay, Podbean, Stitcher, and wherever else you can listen to podcasts. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes and tell your friends about the show! If you have any show ideas, please let me know on social media!

Have a listen!

Playlist: