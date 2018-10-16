ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 25 (80s, New Wave & Post-Punk Vol. 1)
Featured, Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 16th, 2018
Episode 25 of the ReadJunk Podcast celebrates the 80s with some rock, new wave, post-punk, a little bit of ska and whatever else that sounded good from that decade. It’s only volume 1 so expect more of these decade-specific episodes in the future. I’ll have a bonus episode on Thursday morning so stay tuned for that as well!
If you have any show ideas, please let me know on social media!
Have a listen!
Playlist:
- The Smiths – This Charming Man
- The Comsat Angels – Independence Day
- Killing Joke – Eighties
- Depeche Mode – I Just Can’t Get Enough
- The Jam – In The City
- Devo – That’s Good
- INXS – Don’t Change
- Modern English – I Melt With You
- Jesus and Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains
- The Cure – Just Like Heaven
- The English Beat – Best Friend
- The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
- Oingo Boingo – Who Do You Want To Be
- The Style Council – Speak Like A Child
- Squeeze – Hourglass
- The Church – The Unguarded Moment
- The Chameleons – Up The Down Escalator
- New Model Army – Vengeance
- The Alarm – Marching On
- Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
- The The – Uncertain Smile
- Talking Heads – Girlfriend is Better
- Camouflage – The Great Commandment
- The Replacements – Alex Chilton
- Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
- New Order – Temptation
- The Smithereens – Behind The Wall of Sleep
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
- The Stone Roses – Made in Stone
- Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
- General Public – Never You Done That
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Cities in Dust
- Thompson Twins – Hold Me Now
- Peter Schilling – Major Tom
- Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
- The Cars – Tonight She Comes
- Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants to Rule The World