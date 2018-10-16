ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 25 (80s, New Wave & Post-Punk Vol. 1)

ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 25 (80s, New Wave & Post-Punk)

Episode 25 of the ReadJunk Podcast celebrates the 80s with some rock, new wave, post-punk, a little bit of ska and whatever else that sounded good from that decade. It’s only volume 1 so expect more of these decade-specific episodes in the future. I’ll have a bonus episode on Thursday morning so stay tuned for that as well!

Playlist:

  1. The Smiths – This Charming Man
  2. The Comsat Angels – Independence Day
  3. Killing Joke – Eighties
  4. Depeche Mode – I Just Can’t Get Enough
  5. The Jam – In The City
  6. Devo – That’s Good
  7. INXS – Don’t Change
  8. Modern English – I Melt With You
  9. Jesus and Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains
  10. The Cure – Just Like Heaven
  11. The English Beat – Best Friend
  12. The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
  13. Oingo Boingo – Who Do You Want To Be
  14. The Style Council – Speak Like A Child
  15. Squeeze – Hourglass
  16. The Church – The Unguarded Moment
  17. The Chameleons – Up The Down Escalator
  18. New Model Army – Vengeance
  19. The Alarm – Marching On
  20. Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
  21. The The – Uncertain Smile
  22. Talking Heads – Girlfriend is Better
  23. Camouflage – The Great Commandment
  24. The Replacements – Alex Chilton
  25. Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
  26. New Order – Temptation
  27. The Smithereens – Behind The Wall of Sleep
  28. Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
  29. The Stone Roses – Made in Stone
  30. Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
  31. General Public – Never You Done That
  32. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Cities in Dust
  33. Thompson Twins – Hold Me Now
  34. Peter Schilling – Major Tom
  35. Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
  36. The Cars – Tonight She Comes
  37. Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants to Rule The World

