ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 26 (Hangin’ Out With Frank Froese)

On this bonus episode (Episode 26) of the ReadJunk Podcast, I sat down with my long-time buddy Frank Froese and we talk about the PA music scene, going to college together at Keystone College, the paranormal activities that happened to him/us while at college. Then we discuss some Star Wars, Marvel and whatever else is on our minds. Plus, I do some impressions of Big Bird and Bob Dylan singing “The Rains of Castamere.”



You can see Frank performing for my Before the Concert series and being the first guest on that: