ReadJunk Podcast – The Mandalorian Season 2 Recap, Future Star Wars Series & Movies, Galaxy’s Edge

Episode 61 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Bryan and Frank. We recap season 2 of The Mandalorian (SPOILERS!), we talk about that wild finale, our favorite moments & episodes, our complaints and nitpicks. We also discuss what the future holds for the series and all the other Disney Plus Star Wars series that were recently announced. We end things with a quick chat about our experiences visiting Galaxy’s Edge/Batuu down in Walt Disney World last year.



