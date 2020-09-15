The Mandalorian Season 2 Official Trailer Premiered This Morning!

The Mandalorian first season was a pleasant surprise and so so good. The Baby Yoda craze hit last year and Disney wasn’t prepared for it. Now there’s so much merch for it it’s hard to keep track of it. Season 2 will be premiering on October 30th, weekly on Disney+. We got some first photos last week or so, but the second season trailer has finally premiered and it looks pretty sweet!



There’s some rumors out there that this season had a lot of drama off the screen (on top of Covid) like Mando might not be in the season as much due because maybe Pedro walked off the set, and then recently Gina Carano getting into trouble with fans for a trans joke on twitter. So we’ll see how everything plays out this season and beyond. I’m just hoping for another solid season of Mando and based on the trailer, it’s looking really promising. Love the shots of the biker scouts and the very end with The Child. This is the Way….