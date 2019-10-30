Girth Control Release New Single and Music Video for “Zombies Stole My 40”

Albany punk band Girth Control (members of The Slaughterhouse Chorus and Public Access) have released a new single and music video. It’s for their song “Zombies Stole My 40,” which you can guess…the music video is silly and very Misfits-ish.



The band strolls through a graveyard and turns into “Goth Control.” Watch below!

The single “Zombies Stole My 40” and “Doyle Ain’t Ever Coming Back” are available for free download at girthcontrol.bandcamp.com and is streaming on all major services.