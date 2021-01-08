Steve Earle Pays Tribute To His Son Justin Townes Earle on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Steve Earle & The Dukes released his new album JT in honor of his son, Justin Townes Earle, who passed away this year. The fact that Steve was able to record and sing these songs has to be tough for him. I can’t imagine what he’s going through but he’s doing it and performed 2 songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. He performed “Harlem River Blues” and “Far Away in Another Town.” The album was released on Monday, January 4th.



At the end of “Harlem River Blues,” Steve says “See ya when I get there, Cowboy” and my bottom lip was starting to quiver.