LA-based skapunk band Matamoska are doing a special free live stream on Saturday, May 22nd via Takeover.Live. Watch at My Grito on May 22nd.



The production will be a full band, multi-camera, professional audio sort of deal. The music kicks off at 8pm PST, Watch it Live at mygrito.net. The event is presented by Suavecito and Blazemotala.

Check out the live event page on Facebook.