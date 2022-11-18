The Church Releasing New Album “The Hypnogogue” in February
Music News | Nov 18th, 2022
The Church will be releasing a new album on February 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels called The Hypnogogue. On top of that, the band will be playing North America in March and April including stops in Philly on March 29th at Theatre of Living Arts, NYC at Gramercy Theatre on March 30th and more.
Steve Kilbey, the bassist, vocalist and founder of The Church talked about the new album:
“The Hypnogogue is the most prog rock thing we have ever done and also we’ve never had a concept album before. It is the most ‘teamwork record’ we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be. Personally, I think it’s in our top three records.”
The Church The Hypnogogue Tracklisting:
Ascendence
C’est La Vie
I Think I Knew
Flickering Lights
The Hypnogogue
Albert Ross
Thorn
Aerodrome
The Coming Days
No Other You
Succulent
Antarctica
Second Bridge
The Church have also announced their North American tour set for Spring 2023 supporting the release of The Hypnogogue. Kicking off at Los Angeles’ The Belasco on March 11, the tour winds around the continent including shows in San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philly, NYC, Boston among many other dates.
TOUR DATES
Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
Mar 12 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern
Mar 14 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
Mar 16 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater
Mar 17 Tacoma, WA Elks Temple Ballroom
Mar 21 Englewood, CO Gothic Theater
Mar 23 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Hall
Mar 25 St Louis, MO Delmar Hall
Mar 26 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
Mar 28 Kent, OH Kent Stage
Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
Mar 30 New York, NY Gramercy Theater
Mar 31 Boston, MA The Sinclair
Apr 1 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall
Apr 3 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes
Apr 4 Alexandria, VA Birchmere Music Hall
Apr 5 Norfolk VA The Norva
Apr 6 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
Apr 8 Pelham, TN The Caverns