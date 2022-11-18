The Church Releasing New Album “The Hypnogogue” in February

Photo by Hugh Stewart. Image Provided by PR

The Church will be releasing a new album on February 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels called The Hypnogogue. On top of that, the band will be playing North America in March and April including stops in Philly on March 29th at Theatre of Living Arts, NYC at Gramercy Theatre on March 30th and more.



Steve Kilbey, the bassist, vocalist and founder of The Church talked about the new album:

“The Hypnogogue is the most prog rock thing we have ever done and also we’ve never had a concept album before. It is the most ‘teamwork record’ we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be. Personally, I think it’s in our top three records.”

The Church The Hypnogogue Tracklisting:

Ascendence

C’est La Vie

I Think I Knew

Flickering Lights

The Hypnogogue

Albert Ross

Thorn

Aerodrome

The Coming Days

No Other You

Succulent

Antarctica

Second Bridge

The Church have also announced their North American tour set for Spring 2023 supporting the release of The Hypnogogue. Kicking off at Los Angeles’ The Belasco on March 11, the tour winds around the continent including shows in San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philly, NYC, Boston among many other dates.

TOUR DATES

Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

Mar 12 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

Mar 14 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

Mar 16 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

Mar 17 Tacoma, WA Elks Temple Ballroom

Mar 21 Englewood, CO Gothic Theater

Mar 23 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Hall

Mar 25 St Louis, MO Delmar Hall

Mar 26 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Mar 28 Kent, OH Kent Stage

Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

Mar 30 New York, NY Gramercy Theater

Mar 31 Boston, MA The Sinclair

Apr 1 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall

Apr 3 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

Apr 4 Alexandria, VA Birchmere Music Hall

Apr 5 Norfolk VA The Norva

Apr 6 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

Apr 8 Pelham, TN The Caverns