The Slackers Announce 2022 Tour Dates
Music News | Dec 28th, 2021
The Slackers never seem to stop and we should be thankful for that. They just finished up a tour in a pandemic with Aggrolites and We Are The Union, did a live performance at Rolling Stone Studios, just had a massive article about them in the Washington Post and have a brand new album out in the Spring! New dates have been announced which includes a stop in Arenas in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware (a potential living destination for yours truly).
The article, penned by WP contributor Jessica Lipsy, details the flurry of activity the band – whom she dubbed: “The Elder Statesmen of American ska music”, since the 2020 lockdown began up until recently. The write up also goes on to detail a brief history of the band and also input from other influential voices in the ska music community, including “Skaboom!” author Marc Wasserman, who calls them: “The Grateful Dead of ska”. You can read the full article here.
The Slacker’s newest studio album, “Don’t Let the Sunlight Fool You” will be out in the spring of 2022 and they will begin touring in support of it starting March 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA at the Crafthouse.
The Slackers are also announcing their US and European tour dates for 2022, which are as follows:
march 30 – Pittsburgh – Crafthouse
march 31 – Harrisburg – Stage on herr
april 1 – Bethlehem – Musikfest Cafe
april 7 – Rehoboth Beach – Arenas
april 8 – Virginia Beach – The Bunker
april 9 – Charlotte – Heist Brewery
april 10 – Atlanta – Masquerade
May 12 – Ottawa – Mavericks
May 13 – Montreal – Cafe Campus
May 14 – Quebec – L’Antibar
May 17 – Salt Lake city – commonwealth room
may 18 – Denver – Oriental Theater
may 20 – Dallas – Three Links
may 21 – Houston – Scout Bar
may 22 – San Antonio – Rock Box
may 25 – Albuquerque – Launch Pad
May 27 – Flagstaff – Yucca Ballroom
Sept 27 Manchester, UK Retro
Sept 28 Huddersfield, UK Parish
Sept 29 Nottingham, UK Old Cold Stone
Sept 30 London, UK Underworld
Oct 1 Leeds, UK Brudenell
Oct 2 Newcastle, UK Think Tank
Oct 3 Bristol, UK The Exchange
Oct 4 Antwerp, BE – Kavka
Oct 6 Haarlem, NL Patroonaat
Oct 7 Den Haag, NL Paard
Oct 8 Sittard, NL Ernestos
Oct 9 Freiburg, DE Cafe Atlantik
Oct 11 Zurich, CH Komplex
Oct 12 Munich, DE Feierwerk
Oct 13 Vienna, AT Arena
Oct 15 Sluderno, IT Bar Loki
Oct 16 Nuremberg, DE Komplex
Oct 17 Hannover, DE Faust
Oct 18 Berlin, DE S036
Oct 19 Hamburg, DE Molotow
Oct 21 Koln, DE Gebauede 9
Oct 22 Arlon, BE L’Entrepot