The Slackers Announce 2022 Tour Dates

The Slackers never seem to stop and we should be thankful for that. They just finished up a tour in a pandemic with Aggrolites and We Are The Union, did a live performance at Rolling Stone Studios, just had a massive article about them in the Washington Post and have a brand new album out in the Spring! New dates have been announced which includes a stop in Arenas in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware (a potential living destination for yours truly).



The article, penned by WP contributor Jessica Lipsy, details the flurry of activity the band – whom she dubbed: “The Elder Statesmen of American ska music”, since the 2020 lockdown began up until recently. The write up also goes on to detail a brief history of the band and also input from other influential voices in the ska music community, including “Skaboom!” author Marc Wasserman, who calls them: “The Grateful Dead of ska”. You can read the full article here.

The Slacker’s newest studio album, “Don’t Let the Sunlight Fool You” will be out in the spring of 2022 and they will begin touring in support of it starting March 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA at the Crafthouse.

The Slackers are also announcing their US and European tour dates for 2022, which are as follows:

march 30 – Pittsburgh – Crafthouse

march 31 – Harrisburg – Stage on herr

april 1 – Bethlehem – Musikfest Cafe

april 7 – Rehoboth Beach – Arenas

april 8 – Virginia Beach – The Bunker

april 9 – Charlotte – Heist Brewery

april 10 – Atlanta – Masquerade

May 12 – Ottawa – Mavericks

May 13 – Montreal – Cafe Campus

May 14 – Quebec – L’Antibar

May 17 – Salt Lake city – commonwealth room

may 18 – Denver – Oriental Theater

may 20 – Dallas – Three Links

may 21 – Houston – Scout Bar

may 22 – San Antonio – Rock Box

may 25 – Albuquerque – Launch Pad

May 27 – Flagstaff – Yucca Ballroom

Sept 27 Manchester, UK Retro

Sept 28 Huddersfield, UK Parish

Sept 29 Nottingham, UK Old Cold Stone

Sept 30 London, UK Underworld

Oct 1 Leeds, UK Brudenell

Oct 2 Newcastle, UK Think Tank

Oct 3 Bristol, UK The Exchange

Oct 4 Antwerp, BE – Kavka

Oct 6 Haarlem, NL Patroonaat

Oct 7 Den Haag, NL Paard

Oct 8 Sittard, NL Ernestos

Oct 9 Freiburg, DE Cafe Atlantik

Oct 11 Zurich, CH Komplex

Oct 12 Munich, DE Feierwerk

Oct 13 Vienna, AT Arena

Oct 15 Sluderno, IT Bar Loki

Oct 16 Nuremberg, DE Komplex

Oct 17 Hannover, DE Faust

Oct 18 Berlin, DE S036

Oct 19 Hamburg, DE Molotow

Oct 21 Koln, DE Gebauede 9

Oct 22 Arlon, BE L’Entrepot