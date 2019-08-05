ReadJunk Podcast – TV & Movie Talk with Bryan, Ray & Joe

Episode 43 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Me (Bryan Kremkau), Ray Manuud and Joe Fogle and it’s all about TV and Movies! We talk about TV shows that we’ve been watching this Summer and back in the Spring, shows like The Boys, Deadly Class, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Stranger Things, Doom Patrol, Game of Thrones, Yellowstone, and some other stuff.



Then we talk a little bit about movies at the end like Spider-Man: Far From Home, Hellboy, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and some other things.

Please note: we talk about Spoilers a little bit with Stranger Things, Game of Thrones but nothing too much after that (that I can think of).

Transition track done by Heavensbee.

Be sure to subscribe and download the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever else you can get podcasts. Spread the word about the podcast and site. Also, follow ReadJunk on social media as well and visit readjunk.com or news and all that stuff.