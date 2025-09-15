Jamie James – “Straight Up”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Oglio Records

We could all use more blues in our lives, so allow Jamie James to be your practitioner. “Let the Praying Begin” opens wide the doors of the church of blues, followed by the equally charming “Get a Hold of Myself.”



“Septugenarian Blues” laughs at the aches and pains that come with getting older—and you should giggle along too as James sings he’s “just an old guy from the ‘60s singing septuagenarian blues.” “Knock Me Out” offers up more bluesy fun, as does “Heavy Dose the Blues.” There’s even a country-blues hybrid tune, “Never Stop Dreaming,” for good measure.

After James’s nearly a half-century in the game, “Straight Up” will have a limited-edition red vinyl release. The album might not take any big chances, however its good-times-even-in-the-face-of-adversity vibe jives well with the long established tradition of the many bluesmen who came before him—a tradition he has continued throughout a remarkable career.

Notable Tracks: Let the Praying Begin, Septugenarian Blues, Knock Me Out, Not Stop Dreaming

Overall Rating: