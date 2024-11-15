Jeff Hulett & the Hand Me Downs – “Little Windows”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Small Batch Records

Genre: Folk/Singer-Songwriter

At long last, fall weather is upon us, so it’s time to get up and move around to warm up with some of our favorite Memphis songsters. Our man Jeff Hulett and his merry band are back with some upbeat tunes, including “See You Again,” a happy-go-lucky love tune that kicks off the disc.



Hulett’s lyrics soar on “Rich Man,” which is much more complex than the title lets on (hint: the narrator isn’t exactly wealthy). You could do far worse than Hulett & Co.’s upbeat fun on “Everything I Need,” and listen for a bit of the influence of Weezer on “Open Road” (check out the video here). “Spinning Plates” is a definite winner, especially in our hyper-busy modern lives when we all have too much to do—yet the band really makes it groovy with some awesome synthetic sounds on top of the guitar and drums. Things are perhaps as equally funky on “Setting on the Moon,” which might be the lost child of Pink Floyd and David Bowie (listen in and see what you think). Things end on a high note, emotionally speaking, on “Let Go of the Let Down,” which is a reminder to any (or all) of us that, no matter how bad you might be feeling, it will pass. An organ solo at the song’s midpoint will make you grin warmly.

And, if you happen to be in Memphis this week, head on down to the album release party. Don’t forget to tell them ReadJunks sent you!

Notable Tracks: See You Again, Open Road, Rich Man, Spinning Plates, Let Go of the Let Down

