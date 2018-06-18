Ska And Punk Podcasts To Check Out

I’m not sure the last time we had an article on new podcasts that we listen to but now seems like a good time. Seems like a lot of podcasts have started in the last year or just the beginning of the year. Let’s get on with the list:



The ReadJunk Podcast

Link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/readjunk-podcast/id1386802586

Come on, you didn’t think I wasn’t going to whore myself out and talk about my own podcast first? I just started and I’m loving it so far. Can’t believe I haven’t done a podcast until now. I had to conquer my fear of talking in public, or well talking into a mic. The weekly podcast covers different themes of music each week. The default theme will be new music which I’ll try to do twice a month, then other stuff the other weeks. One week might be something like Summer tunes, another week might be songs from movie soundtracks. Plus, I’ll be talking with bands and other guests in the future as well. There might even be some bonus episodes thrown in there some weeks. It’s an open-ended format.

Notable Guests: Just me so far

100% Ska Podcast

Link: https://www.djryanmidnight.com

DJ Ryan Midnight host 100% Ska out of his apartment and plays all ska on vinyl. He does it live and usually will tell you so on his Facebook page. If you don’t have the chance to listen live, you can download and subscribe to the episodes that way too. Ryan also DJs around NYC area a lot as well.

Notable Guests: The Pandemics, The Pietasters

This Was The Scene Podcast

Link: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/this-was-the-scene

Hosted by Doyle of the NJ pop punk band Lanemeyer, Doyle reminisces with guests (usually bands from the 90s-00s era) about the NJ punk scene. It’s a fairly new podcast with only 14 to date but it’s interesting to see how things were back then. It’s not just NJ that is discussed and mostly the tri-state area which was my scene so I love listening to this one.

Notable Guests: Bigwig, One Cool Guy, The guy from NJPP Archive, Humble Beginnings, Midtown

Dangerous Darrin Show

Link: https://idobi.com/show/dangerous-darrin-show/

Musician and producer, Twinkie eater Darrin Pfeiffer, formerly of Goldfinger, now has a podcast and interviews a bunch of people. Knowing how entertaining Darrin was behind the drums for Goldfinger, expect the same enthusiasm except he’s behind a microphone now.

Notable Guests: Jello Biafra, Adam Carolla, Stewart Copeland, Kiefer Sutherland, Punk Rock Karaoke, Noodles, Ian Mackeye

Going Off Track

Link: http://www.goingofftrack.com

Probably the most popular podcasts amongst punks and we have featured them before here and interviewed Steve Smith and Jonah Bayer. The podcast also has Benny Horowitz of the Gaslight Anthem, and Brad Worrell. They recently celebrated their 300th episode!

Notable Guests: Greg Graffin, The Menzingers, Andrew W.K., Jeff Rosenstock, Eugene Hutz, Roger Miret, Chris Farren

Mike Herrera Podcast

Link: www.mikeherrera.net/podcast/

Mike from MxPx not only plays in a few bands (MxPx, Goldfinger), guest stars on home makeover shows on HGTV (Fixer Upper), but he also has a popular podcast. He’s been doing this one for awhile so there’s plenty of guests that he’s had over the years. Worth a listen if you like punk and the guests he has on.

Notable Guests: Mike Park, Less Than Jake, Smoking Popes, Monique Powell from Save Ferris, Jay Navarro, Hallie Bulleit, Travis Barker

The Ska Geek Podcast

Link: https://jamesvolpe.wixsite.com/theskageek

One of the ska podcasts I’ve been listening to lately and have a lot of catching up to do. James Volpe has been doing this for a bit and usually presents a mixture of ska tunes that range from 10-13 tracks. If you want to discover new ska bands, this is the podcast to listen to…well besides my own.

Notable Guests: Just music from what I can tell?

Punks in Pubs Podcast

Link: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/punks-in-pubs-podcast/id1316806455?mt=2

Another new podcast from the UK that I just discovered on Instagram of all places. Host Liam Bird, formerly of BBC 1 radio, interviews people in a pub or somewhere where there is beer. Interesting premise and fitting for something that takes place in England. At least it’s not another stuffy studio.

Notable Guests: Chuck from Mad Caddies, Frank Turner, Pat Thetic from Anti-Flag, Johnny Christmas from Reel Big Fish