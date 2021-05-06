Beginner’s Guide To Ska
Featured, Playlists | By B. ReadJunk on May 6th, 2021
Just for the sake of making another playlist for myself, I’d thought I’d gather what I could on Spotify and curate a playlist called Beginner’s Guide To Ska playlist. I tried my best to map out bands and artists from the start of the craze in the first wave to the current phase of things (whatever the hell it’s being called).
I know I’m missing some bands, or including some bands that shouldn’t be on this list – all I can say is you’re welcome to create your own playlist haha. I tried my best to focus on the evolution of the genre and sub-genres.
It’s quite interesting to see how the styles come and go, come back, etc. If you’re just getting into ska, ska punk, ska reggae, etc., then this playlist might be a good place to start to discover some other bands to listen to.
Listen to the first 100 songs below or find it on Spotify since there’s more than 100 songs.
Playlist:
1. Byron Lee & The Dragonaires – Jamaica Ska
2. The Skatalites – Street Corner
3. The Wailers – Simmer Down
4. Toots & The Maytals – John And James
5. Don Drummond – Man in the Street
6. Desmond Dekker, The Cherry Pies – King of Ska
7. Millie Small – My Boy Lollipop
8. Jimmy Cliff- Miss Jamaica
9. Roland Alphonso – Sucu Sucu
10. Marcia Griffiths – Feel Like Jumping
11. Baba Brooks – Guns Fever
12. Justin Hinds – Rub Up, Push Up
13. The Paragons – The Tide Is High – Stereo Version
14. The Valentines – Blam Blam Fever
15. Eric Morris – Strongman Sampson
16. The Pioneers – Long Shot Kick De Bucket
17. Prince Buster – Madness
18. Derrick Morgan – Blazing Fire
19. Laurel Aitken – Sally Brown
20. Harry J Allstars – Liquidator
21. Symarip – Skinhead Girl
22. The Specials – Gangsters
23. Madness – Night Boat to Cairo
24. The Selecter – On my Radio
25. The English Beat – Mirror In the Bathroom
26. The Bodysnatchers – Easy Life
27. The Toasters – Thrill Me Up
28. The Scofflaws – Rudy’s Back
29. The Uptones – Get Out Of My Way
30. Fishbone – Party at Ground Zero
31. Hotknives – Skin Up Harry
32. The Untouchables – Wild Child
33. Mark Foggo’s Skasters – Hello
34. The Loafers – The Undertaker
35. The Burial – Sheila
36. Bim Skala Bim – Pete Needs a Friend
37. Arthur Kay, Originals – Play My Record
38. Judge Dread – Big Six – Aha-aha-ayaya
39. N.Y. Citizens – Boxer Shorts
40. No Sports- King Kong
41. The Frits – Work
42. Mr. Review – The Street Where I’m Living
43. Heavy Manners – Taking The Queen To Tea
44. The Exceptions – Box Full of Stuff
45. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Howwhywuz, Howwhyam
46. Operation Ivy – Unity
47. Mephiskapheles – Doomsday
48. Bluekilla – Hey Joe
49. The Busters – Under Cover
50. Agent 99 – Get A Grip
51. Skankin’ Pickle – David Duke Is Running For President
52. Let’s Go Bowling – Dance Some More
53. Bigger Thomas – Ska In My Pocket
54. Los Fabulosos Cadillacs – Matador
55. Mustard Plug – Mr. Smiley
56. The Pietasters – Girl Take It Easy
57. The Porkers – Alcohol
58. King Apparatus – Michael & Anne
59. The Slackers – Sooner Or Later
60. MU330 – Hoosier Love
61. Dance Hall Crashers – Othello
62. Desorden Público – Allá Cayó
63. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – MONSTER ROCK
64. Hepcat – Hooligans
65. Ruder Than You – Take This
66. Skinnerbox – Does He Love You?
67. Slapstick – Good Times Gone
68. Blue Meanies – Acceleration 5000
69. Less Than Jake – My Very Own Flag
70. Spring Heeled Jack – Running Man
71. Buck-O-Nine – Water In My Head
72. Voodoo Glow Skulls – Insubordination
73. The Insteps – Rudy Don’t Fear
74. Victor Rice – Agenda
75. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Don Tojo
76. The Bluebeats – Dance With Me
77. The Planet Smashers – Pee in the Elevator
78. Chris Murray – Rock Steady
79. Stubborn All-Stars – Friend
80. Rancid – Time Bomb
81. No Doubt – Sunday Morning
82. Bruce Lee Band – Superman
83. Reel Big Fish – Sell Out
84. Ska-P- El Vals del Obrero
85. Warsaw Poland Bros. – Tap Nasty
86. Skavoovie & The Epitones – Sonic Boom
87. Edna’s Goldfish – I’m Your Density
88. Pilfers – Generation
89. Jeffries Fan Club – Milk
90. Sublime – Wrong Way
91. Goldfinger – Superman
92. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Irish Whiskey
93. The Impossibles – Plan B
94. The Suicide Machines – Hey
95. The Eclectics – Siddhartha
96. Sgt. Scag – Sideshow
97. Link 80 – Verbal Kint
98. KEMURI – New Generation
99. Dr. Ring Ding, The Senior Allstars – My Sound
100. Save Ferris – The World Is New
101. The Aquabats! – Super Rad!
102. Mad Caddies – Distress
103. The Hippos – Please
104. Catch 22 – Keasbey Nights
105. Big D and the Kids Table – Not Fuckin’ Around
106. The O.C. Supertones – Supertones Strike Back
107. Five Iron Frenzy – A Flowery Song
108. Slow Gherkin – Trapped Like Rats in Myers Flats
109. [spunge] – Kicking Pigeons
110. The Gadjits – Bullet In The Mattress
111. Streetlight Manifesto – We Will Fall Together
112. Suburban Legends – Bright Spring Morning
113. The Arrogant Sons Of Bitches – So Let’s Go Nowhere
114. Hub City Stompers – Mass Appeal
115. The Kingpins – L’Aventurier
116. Pressure Cooker – Carry Me
117. ORESKABAND – Oh! My Honey
118. I Voted For Kodos – On The Phone
119. Survay Says! – I Aim to Misbehave
120. The Aggrolites – Countryman Fiddle
121. Common Rider – Small Pebble
122. Capdown – Ska Wars
123. Deal’s Gone Bad – Messin’ Around
124. Monkey – Lost At Sea
125. Westbound Train – Please Forgive Me
126. Sonic Boom Six – No Man, No Right
127. Tim Armstrong – Hold On
128. Tip the Van – The Chase
129. Half Past Two – 1000 Miles Away
130. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Babylon Focus
131. The Skints, Parly B – Rise Up
132. The Dualers – Don’t Go
133. The Frightnrs – Nothing More to Say
134. The Prizefighters – Hypocrite
135. Soul Radics – No Fool
136. Matamoska! – Que Pex!
137. Sammy Kay and the East Los 3 – I Can Change
138. The Steady 45’s – Mama Said
139. The Interrupters – She’s Kerosene
140. Rude Boy George – Things Can Only Get Better
141. Death Of Guitar Pop, Neville Staple – Suburban Ska Club
142. Popes Of Chillitown – Wisdom Teeth
143. Buster Shuffle – Doesn’t Matter
144. Be Like Max – Home Away from Home
145. The Holophonics – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
146. Bite Me Bambi – Carried Away
147. Call Me Malcolm – I Bet They’re Asleep In New York
148. The Bar Stool Preachers – Bar Stool Preacher
149. Kill Lincoln – Good Riddance to Good Advice
150. Catbite – Come on Baby
151. Joystick! – Parallelograms
152. Something To Do – Richard Spencer Punched in the Head
153. Skatune Network – Cold Raviolis
154. Left Alone – Mile High
155. The Inevitables – Barely Kids
156. Omnigone – Horizontal Aggression
157. Flying Raccoon Suit – Rebirth
158. BAD OPERATION – Perilous
159. We Are The Union – Morbid Obsessions