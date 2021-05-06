Just for the sake of making another playlist for myself, I’d thought I’d gather what I could on Spotify and curate a playlist called Beginner’s Guide To Ska playlist. I tried my best to map out bands and artists from the start of the craze in the first wave to the current phase of things (whatever the hell it’s being called).



I know I’m missing some bands, or including some bands that shouldn’t be on this list – all I can say is you’re welcome to create your own playlist haha. I tried my best to focus on the evolution of the genre and sub-genres.

It’s quite interesting to see how the styles come and go, come back, etc. If you’re just getting into ska, ska punk, ska reggae, etc., then this playlist might be a good place to start to discover some other bands to listen to.

Listen to the first 100 songs below or find it on Spotify since there’s more than 100 songs.

Playlist:

1. Byron Lee & The Dragonaires – Jamaica Ska

2. The Skatalites – Street Corner

3. The Wailers – Simmer Down

4. Toots & The Maytals – John And James

5. Don Drummond – Man in the Street

6. Desmond Dekker, The Cherry Pies – King of Ska

7. Millie Small – My Boy Lollipop

8. Jimmy Cliff- Miss Jamaica

9. Roland Alphonso – Sucu Sucu

10. Marcia Griffiths – Feel Like Jumping

11. Baba Brooks – Guns Fever

12. Justin Hinds – Rub Up, Push Up

13. The Paragons – The Tide Is High – Stereo Version

14. The Valentines – Blam Blam Fever

15. Eric Morris – Strongman Sampson

16. The Pioneers – Long Shot Kick De Bucket

17. Prince Buster – Madness

18. Derrick Morgan – Blazing Fire

19. Laurel Aitken – Sally Brown

20. Harry J Allstars – Liquidator

21. Symarip – Skinhead Girl

22. The Specials – Gangsters

23. Madness – Night Boat to Cairo

24. The Selecter – On my Radio

25. The English Beat – Mirror In the Bathroom

26. The Bodysnatchers – Easy Life

27. The Toasters – Thrill Me Up

28. The Scofflaws – Rudy’s Back

29. The Uptones – Get Out Of My Way

30. Fishbone – Party at Ground Zero

31. Hotknives – Skin Up Harry

32. The Untouchables – Wild Child

33. Mark Foggo’s Skasters – Hello

34. The Loafers – The Undertaker

35. The Burial – Sheila

36. Bim Skala Bim – Pete Needs a Friend

37. Arthur Kay, Originals – Play My Record

38. Judge Dread – Big Six – Aha-aha-ayaya

39. N.Y. Citizens – Boxer Shorts

40. No Sports- King Kong

41. The Frits – Work

42. Mr. Review – The Street Where I’m Living

43. Heavy Manners – Taking The Queen To Tea

44. The Exceptions – Box Full of Stuff

45. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Howwhywuz, Howwhyam

46. Operation Ivy – Unity

47. Mephiskapheles – Doomsday

48. Bluekilla – Hey Joe

49. The Busters – Under Cover

50. Agent 99 – Get A Grip

51. Skankin’ Pickle – David Duke Is Running For President

52. Let’s Go Bowling – Dance Some More

53. Bigger Thomas – Ska In My Pocket

54. Los Fabulosos Cadillacs – Matador

55. Mustard Plug – Mr. Smiley

56. The Pietasters – Girl Take It Easy

57. The Porkers – Alcohol

58. King Apparatus – Michael & Anne

59. The Slackers – Sooner Or Later

60. MU330 – Hoosier Love

61. Dance Hall Crashers – Othello

62. Desorden Público – Allá Cayó

63. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – MONSTER ROCK

64. Hepcat – Hooligans

65. Ruder Than You – Take This

66. Skinnerbox – Does He Love You?

67. Slapstick – Good Times Gone

68. Blue Meanies – Acceleration 5000

69. Less Than Jake – My Very Own Flag

70. Spring Heeled Jack – Running Man

71. Buck-O-Nine – Water In My Head

72. Voodoo Glow Skulls – Insubordination

73. The Insteps – Rudy Don’t Fear

74. Victor Rice – Agenda

75. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Don Tojo

76. The Bluebeats – Dance With Me

77. The Planet Smashers – Pee in the Elevator

78. Chris Murray – Rock Steady

79. Stubborn All-Stars – Friend

80. Rancid – Time Bomb

81. No Doubt – Sunday Morning

82. Bruce Lee Band – Superman

83. Reel Big Fish – Sell Out

84. Ska-P- El Vals del Obrero

85. Warsaw Poland Bros. – Tap Nasty

86. Skavoovie & The Epitones – Sonic Boom

87. Edna’s Goldfish – I’m Your Density

88. Pilfers – Generation

89. Jeffries Fan Club – Milk

90. Sublime – Wrong Way

91. Goldfinger – Superman

92. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Irish Whiskey

93. The Impossibles – Plan B

94. The Suicide Machines – Hey

95. The Eclectics – Siddhartha

96. Sgt. Scag – Sideshow

97. Link 80 – Verbal Kint

98. KEMURI – New Generation

99. Dr. Ring Ding, The Senior Allstars – My Sound

100. Save Ferris – The World Is New

101. The Aquabats! – Super Rad!

102. Mad Caddies – Distress

103. The Hippos – Please

104. Catch 22 – Keasbey Nights

105. Big D and the Kids Table – Not Fuckin’ Around

106. The O.C. Supertones – Supertones Strike Back

107. Five Iron Frenzy – A Flowery Song

108. Slow Gherkin – Trapped Like Rats in Myers Flats

109. [spunge] – Kicking Pigeons

110. The Gadjits – Bullet In The Mattress

111. Streetlight Manifesto – We Will Fall Together

112. Suburban Legends – Bright Spring Morning

113. The Arrogant Sons Of Bitches – So Let’s Go Nowhere

114. Hub City Stompers – Mass Appeal

115. The Kingpins – L’Aventurier

116. Pressure Cooker – Carry Me

117. ORESKABAND – Oh! My Honey

118. I Voted For Kodos – On The Phone

119. Survay Says! – I Aim to Misbehave

120. The Aggrolites – Countryman Fiddle

121. Common Rider – Small Pebble

122. Capdown – Ska Wars

123. Deal’s Gone Bad – Messin’ Around

124. Monkey – Lost At Sea

125. Westbound Train – Please Forgive Me

126. Sonic Boom Six – No Man, No Right

127. Tim Armstrong – Hold On

128. Tip the Van – The Chase

129. Half Past Two – 1000 Miles Away

130. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Babylon Focus

131. The Skints, Parly B – Rise Up

132. The Dualers – Don’t Go

133. The Frightnrs – Nothing More to Say

134. The Prizefighters – Hypocrite

135. Soul Radics – No Fool

136. Matamoska! – Que Pex!

137. Sammy Kay and the East Los 3 – I Can Change

138. The Steady 45’s – Mama Said

139. The Interrupters – She’s Kerosene

140. Rude Boy George – Things Can Only Get Better

141. Death Of Guitar Pop, Neville Staple – Suburban Ska Club

142. Popes Of Chillitown – Wisdom Teeth

143. Buster Shuffle – Doesn’t Matter

144. Be Like Max – Home Away from Home

145. The Holophonics – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

146. Bite Me Bambi – Carried Away

147. Call Me Malcolm – I Bet They’re Asleep In New York

148. The Bar Stool Preachers – Bar Stool Preacher

149. Kill Lincoln – Good Riddance to Good Advice

150. Catbite – Come on Baby

151. Joystick! – Parallelograms

152. Something To Do – Richard Spencer Punched in the Head

153. Skatune Network – Cold Raviolis

154. Left Alone – Mile High

155. The Inevitables – Barely Kids

156. Omnigone – Horizontal Aggression

157. Flying Raccoon Suit – Rebirth

158. BAD OPERATION – Perilous

159. We Are The Union – Morbid Obsessions