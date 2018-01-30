We’re getting 3 Marvel movies this year, and all 3 look different from each other but great nonetheless. The Ant-Man and the Wasp teaser trailer premiered this morning and it looks like a lot of fun, just like the first movie. Can’t beat the cast of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña and Michael Douglas! The movie is set to premiere after The Avengers: Infinity War on July 6th, 2018, in the United States in IMAX and 3D. I think it takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War though. Can’t wait for all these Marvel movies this year!



The movie stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas. It’s directed by Peyton Reed and written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.