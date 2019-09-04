Bad Boys 3: Bad Boys For Life Trailer is Here!

Shit just got real! The long awaited sequel to Bad Boys 1 & 2 is here: Bad Boys For Life trailer hit the internet today and looks fun. If you enjoyed the previous movies, you’ll probably like this one as well. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Joe Pantoliano are back!



The movie seems funny, action packed and that’s all you could ask for with these types of movies.

The movie stars obviously the people I said above, but also has Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo and Nicky Jam in it. It’s directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah with a screenplay from Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner.

The movie comes out January 17th, 2020.