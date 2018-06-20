Bad Religion Release New Song “The Kids Are Alt-Right”

I didn’t know Bad Religion was working on new material but I guess they have been doing that. They have released a new song titled “The Kids Are Alt-Right” and you can watch the animated lyric video for it below.



A nod to The Who’s 1965 anthem, “The Kids Are Alt-Right” is a sharp takedown of the alt-right movement, captured in lyrics that cut right to the core (e.g., “Humanity is a nowhere scene/When everybody has an AR-15”). With its lyric video offering an onslaught of unnerving images—girls taking selfies in KKK hoods, chalk body outlines as constellations—“The Kids Are Alt-Right” returns to the powerful and melodic Southern California hardcore sound that Bad Religion defined on albums like Suffer, No Control, and Recipe For Hate.

Bad Religion began in the sprawling suburbs surrounding Los Angeles, with the teenage punks offering an impassioned counterpoint to a culture of consumerism and anti-intellectualism. Founding members Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, and Jay Bentley were eventually joined by guitarists Brian Baker of Minor Threat, Mike Dimkich of The Cult, and the supremely talented drummer Jamie Miller of …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead. Over the years, Bad Religion proved to be a major force in reinvigorating the modern punk movement, producing beloved international hits like “Infected,” “21st Century (Digital Boy),” and “Sorrow” and building a devoted worldwide following. Released in 2013, the band’s most recent album True North celebrates the power of cogent punk in the face of personal pain and adversity, emerging as one of their most emotionally accessible and cathartic albums to date.