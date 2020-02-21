Flogging Molly’s 6th Annual Salty Dog Cruise Announced

Flogging Molly’s 6th Annual Salty Dog Cruise is returning to the open seas, from November 5th to the 9th. Flogging Molly will sailing the cruise with Descendents, Bad Religion, The Devil Makes Three, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Authority Zero and many more!



The 4-night all inclusive cruise will depart from Tampa, FL with stops in Key West and CocoCay, Bahamas and feature open bar, pro skaters and artist hosted casino nights. Payment plans are available. You can book your tickets now.

The Lineup:

Flogging Molly

Descendents

Bad Religion

The Devil Makes Three

Broilers

Me First & The Gimme Gimmes

Mongol Horde Ft. Frank Turner

The Bunny Gang

Authority Zero

The Cherry Coke$

Punk Rock Karaoke

The Attack