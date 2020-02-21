Flogging Molly’s 6th Annual Salty Dog Cruise Announced
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 21st, 2020
Flogging Molly’s 6th Annual Salty Dog Cruise is returning to the open seas, from November 5th to the 9th. Flogging Molly will sailing the cruise with Descendents, Bad Religion, The Devil Makes Three, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Authority Zero and many more!
The 4-night all inclusive cruise will depart from Tampa, FL with stops in Key West and CocoCay, Bahamas and feature open bar, pro skaters and artist hosted casino nights. Payment plans are available. You can book your tickets now.
The Lineup:
Flogging Molly
Descendents
Bad Religion
The Devil Makes Three
Broilers
Me First & The Gimme Gimmes
Mongol Horde Ft. Frank Turner
The Bunny Gang
Authority Zero
The Cherry Coke$
Punk Rock Karaoke
The Attack