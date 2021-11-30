Authority Zero Premiere New Music Video and Embark on West Coast Tour

Photo by Jim Louvau

Arizona’s Authority Zero premiered a new music video the other day for the title track Ollie Ollie Oxen Free, their 8th studio album to date. They are also set to embark on a west coast tour starting on December 3rd in Vegas at Backstage Bar and Billiards. The tour ends in El Paso, TX on February 5th; I wonder if Beto will show up?



Their new 13-track album was recorded by Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth) and features guest appearances by Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and Iagri Shuhei (HEY-SMITH).

Frontman Jason Devore talks about the tour:

“Words cannot describe the excitement we all collectively feel as a group to get back on the road and stage to perform. It’s not only for the fans but for us as a collective. We all need this. It’s a release most all of us haven’t had in quite some time and are looking so forward to getting back out and making some noise with our new album push. It will be our first time on tour since February of 2021 when the pandemic started to arise. The time has come and let’s get rad.”

Tickets on sale now at: www.authorityzero.com

Tour Dates

DEC 03 – Las Vegas @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

DEC 04 – Salt Lake City @ Soundwell

DEC 05 – Boise, ID @ Shredder

DEC 07 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon Funhouse

DEC 08 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

DEC 09 – Folsom, CA @ Folsom Hotel Saloon

DEC 10 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

DEC 11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

DEC 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

DEC 13 – San Luis Obispo @ SLO Brew

DEC 14 – Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew

DEC 15 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s

DEC 16 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

DEC 17 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

DEC 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

JAN 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

JAN 22 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

JAN 23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

JAN 25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

JAN 26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

JAN 27 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

JAN 28 – Staurt, FL @ Terra Fermata

JAN 29 – Melbourne, FL @ Debauchery

JAN 30 – Deland, FL @ Café Da Vinci

FEB 02 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

FEB 03 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

FEB 04 – Austin, TX @ Kick Butt Coffee

FEB 05 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse