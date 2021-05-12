Authority Zero Releasing Full-Length “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free” on June 18th

Photo by Jim Louvau

Even though Authority Zero just released a new EP The Back Nine, they are keeping busy with releasing a full-length on June 18th. The 8th studio album Ollie Ollie Oxen Free was recorded by Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth) and features guest appearances by Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and Iagri Shuhei (HEY-SMITH).



Frontman Jason DeVore commented about the new album and title track:

“The phrasing in the title track stems from the idea of ‘come out, come out, wherever you are. It keeps the positive side of 2020 in mind. People have been trapped within themselves, depressed, inside of their houses. We’re separated, politically, between the left and right. It’s a matter of come out, feel free and feel a sense of no fear in some regard.”

Co-writer and bassist Michael Spero also commented about working with Cameron Webb:

“Working with a guy like Cameron is great because he’s just as invested in the writing process and the music in general as you are, the artist. He was writing in there with us. It felt like having a fifth member for a little while.” “We ended up with different lyrical content than we had originally decided,” Jason sends a type of message that he’s always looking at the positive side of things and challenges his listeners to grow in that way. Cameron was able to go in there and push it further.”

Believe it or not, Authority Zero has 2 shows in the works as well:

June 10th Rocky Point Mexico

June 18th Marquee in Tempe, AZ

Ollie Ollie Oxen Free Track Listing:

1. Ollie Ollie Oxen Free

2. Nowheres Land

3. The Good Fight

4. Fire Off Another

5. Ear To Ear (Featuring Iagri Shuhei of HEY-SMITH)

6. The Back Nine

7. Fully Operational

8. Seas And Serpents

9. A New Day

10. Don’t Tear Me Down (Featuring Jim Lindberg of Pennywise)

11. Have You Ever

12. For What It’s Worth

13. Bruiser

Pre-save/pre-order the ‘Ollie Ollie Oxen Free’ LP here.

EP bundles (including a limited edition golf set complete with custom Authority Zero golf ball and ‘The Back Nine’ tees) available here.