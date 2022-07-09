Authority Zero Announces 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Photo by Ryan Clyde. Image provided by PR

Authority Zero have announced a bunch of tour dates for the remainder of 2022. Things kick off with the band’s long-delayed return to Europe and the UK, with dates kicking off July 14th in Hamburg, Germany. They will be playing in the US, don’t worry. They will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a hometown show on September 9th Mesa AZ. Plus, they will be playing Brooklyn on September 21st and in Philly the next night. There’s a lot more happening so read below.



Of the upcoming European tour, frontman Jason Devore says:

“After a two plus year painstaking break, we are overwhelmingly ecstatic to get back across the pond to bring our latest record and show to the European fans and music lovers. We’ve been caged up a bit too long so we plan to play each show as if our first and last.”

The AZ crew will then return to the states to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first album, 2002’s ‘A Passage In Time,” with a hometown show at Mesa, AZ’s The Nile Theatre on September 9th.

Devore says of the anniversary show:

“This has unequivocally been the journey of a lifetime. Our album “Passage” turning 20 years of age is something of a time capsule. Ingrained within are so many moments and memories not only in our lives as the songwriters and performers, but in the lives of our fans. All those who have been there every step of the way, or even in and out along the way, to commemorate and celebrate the music and moments from then to present. We wanted to bring the music and the show back home to one of our original stomping grounds in the heart of Mesa Town where it all began. That place being The Nile Theatre where the band was essentially born and raised.”

In September, the band kicks off the Northeast leg of its ‘Good Company Tour’, which runs from September 15 to October 1st, and includes stops in Canada.

“When you get the opportunity to tour the East Coast, make a few stops back up into Canada for a couple of rad Festivals with some good friends, and make some noise after far too long, well it just doesn’t get any better than that,” says Devore. “We’re so stoked to bring the “Good Company Tour” back East and looking VERY forward to tearing it down with the East Coast Zero Crew!”

Authority Zero’s ‘Ollie Ollie Free’ Japan Tour follows from November 11- November 19, which features support from many of the band’s friends.

Devore says:

“Nihon! We’re coming for you! Japan is and always has been one of our all-time favorite countries to tour. With our Japanese family Caffeine Bomb, Hey-Smith, Dizzy Sunfist and the Japanese fans in tow every step of the way, it will undeniably be a tour to remember. Not only will we be supporting our latest record “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free”, but we will also be celebrating our 2002 record “A Passage In Time”’s 20th anniversary at one of our final shows playing it front to back. Bring the noise Japan and let’s get Psycho! Psycho!”

Tickets for all shows on sale now at: www.authorityzero.com

Ollie Ollie Oxen Free European Tour

July 14th Hamburg Germany

July 15th Wermelskirchen Germany

July 16th Selters Germany

July 17th Ettelbruck Luxembourg

July 21st Zlotow Poland

July 22nd Berlin Germany

July 23rd Lindau Germany

July 27th Saarbrucken Germany

July 29th Le Garric France

July 30th Vlaardingen Netherlands

July 31st Linz Austria

August 4th Dusseldorf Germany

August 5th Duffel Belgium

August 8th Bristol England

August 9th Tomlin Slovania

August 11th London England

August 12th Sheffield England

August 13th Northwich England

August 14th Manchester England

20th Anniversary Shows

September 9th Mesa AZ

November 20th Kawasaki Japan

2022 Good Company Tour

September 15th Toronto, ON Canada

September 16th Montreal QC Canada

September 17th Montreal QC Canada

September 18th Quebec City QC Canada

September 20th Providence, RI

September 21st Brooklyn, NY

September 22nd Philadelphia, PA

September 23rd Washington DC

September 24th Virgina Beach VA

September 25th Morgantown, WV

September 26th Buffalo, NY

September 27th Indianapolis, IN

September 28th Chicago, IL

September 29th Omaha, NE

September 30th Denver, CO

October 1st Albuquerque, NM

Ollie Ollie Oxen Free Japan Tour

November 11th Seoul Korea

November 13th Osaka, Japan

November 15th Fukuoka Japan

November 17th Nagoya Japan

November 18th Tokyo Japan

November 19th Tokyo Japan