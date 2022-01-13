Pennywise Announces 2 Weekends of So Cal Shows at Garden Amp

Pennywise will be playing Orange County’s Garden Amp in Garden Grove, CA, to perform their first five albums in full, over two epic weekends in March. The band has invited several of their friends to join them for each of these special intimate shows (March 4/5 and March 11/12/13). The show will have support from TSOL, H20, Adolescents, Pulley, Good Riddance, Authority Zero, Strung Out, Voodoo Glow Skulls and More.



Tickets On Sale This Friday, January 14 @ 10AM PST on pennywisdom.com

Founding guitarist Fletcherr Dragge says:

“We’ve had a great time playing album shows in the past, so why not do the first 5 PW albums back-to-back in a venue that feels like a backyard party? This might kill us but at least we’ll die trying….”

Friday, March 4

Pennywise Performing 1991’s ‘Self-Titled’ In Its Entirety

with special guests TSOL, Cigar, Slaugherhouse

Saturday, March 5

Pennywise Performing 1993’s ‘Unknown Road’ In Its Entirety

with special guests H20, Sprung Monkey, theLINE

Friday, March 11

Pennnywise Performing 1995’s ‘About Time’ In Its Entirety

with special guests Adolescents, Pulley, Dissension

Saturday, March 12

Pennywise Performing 1997’s ‘Full Circle’ in Its Entirety

with special guests Good Riddance, Authority Zero, Chaser

Sunday, March 13

Pennywise Performing 1999’s ‘Straight Ahead’ In Its Entirety

with special guests Strung Out, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Urethane