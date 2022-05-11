Circle Jerks Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for NYC, BOS, PHL, TX, West Coast

PHOTO BY ATIBA JEFFERSON. Image provide by PR

The Circle Jerks’ 40th Anniversary Tour is back on the road with support from Negative Approach, Adolescents, and 7Seconds (who will be reuniting for the first time in over five years). They had to reschedule some shows because members of the band and crew were getting covid. The rescheduled dates have been announced and the band picks things back up again today in Pomona, CA. The band will be playing in NYC on July 7th and 8th at Irving Plaza. July 9th at Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg, PA and July 12th in Washington, DC at Black Cat.



Circle Jerks Live Dates (rescheduled dates in BOLD):

All Tickets and updates available here.

# w/ Negative Approach

! w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach

^ w/ The Bouncing Souls

* w/ 7Seconds

% w/ Descendents

MAY 11 – Pomona, CA – Glass House !^

MAY 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium !^

JUN 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre #

JUN 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren #

JUN 25 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre #

JUL 1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom !

JUL 2 – Seattle, WA – Showbox @ Market !

JUL 3 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *

JUL 7 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza !

JUL 8 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza !

JUL 9 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater !

JUL 11 – Richmond, VA -The Broadberry !

JUL 12 – Washington, DC – Black Cat !

JUL 13 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony !

JUL 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts !

JUL 16 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues !

JUL 17 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground !

JUL 20 – Asheville, NC -The Orange Peel !

JUL 21 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl !

JUL 22 – Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade !

JUL 24 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s Uptown !

AUG 20 – Greenwood Willage, CO – PID & Fiddler’s Green

AUG 25 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre %

AUG 26 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre %

AUG 27 – Pasadena, CA – This Ain’t No Picnic

SEP 1 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater #

SEP 2 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger #

SEP 3 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall #

SEP 5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk #

SEP 6 – Austin, TX – Mohawk #

Wild in the Streets, the scorching 1982 sophomore album by the pathfinding Southern California hardcore punk band the Circle Jerks, has received a remastered, augmented LP reissue and is available today on all formats via Trust Records.