Punk Rock Bowling Announces Club Shows
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 8th, 2018
Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2018 have announced a bunch of club shows. You got punk, ska, and a bunch of other stuff. Some of the shows include: Youth Brigade, 7 Seconds, Hot Water Music, Lagwagon, Greg Lee, Chris Murray, The Bronx, Strike Anywhere, Fishbone, Aggrolites, RadioActivity, Subhumans and more. Tickets are on sale now!
Each show will also have a special edition poster created by artists long associated with the punk scene; the original art will all be on display at the festival grounds.
The club shows will commence on Thursday, May 24 and will follow the conclusion of each days lineup, on the main stage in downtown. The main festival stage is all ages, but the club shows are 21+. Alongside the festival itself, there is the annual bowling tournament which gave Punk Rock Bowling its name, as well as a poker tournament, comedy shows, movie screenings, an art exhibit that will take place on the festival grounds each day and more—plus all the booze and gambling your wallet can handle.
Tickets for each event are on sale at punkrockbowling.com. For more information, visit www.punkrockbowling.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates and news around the festival.
Punk Rock Bowling 2018 Las Vegas Club Shows:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Fremont Country Club
Mad Sin
Nekromantix
Turbo A.C.’S
The Creepshow
…Plus More
Friday, May 25, 2018
Bunkhouse Saloon
The Bronx
The Dwarves
The Shrine
Inside Stage
Fireburn
Sciatic Nerve
One Square Mile
Place On 7Th
Fishbone
The Aggrolites
The Steady 45’S
Monkey
Fremont Country Club
7 Seconds
Youth Brigade
Pistol Grip
Stretch Marks
Brand New Unit
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Hagfish
Radioactivity
Bar Stool Preachers
Bothers
Beauty Bar
Joey Cape
Tim Barry
Joe Mcmahon
Elvis Cortez
Saturday, May 26, 2018
Fremont Country Club
Subhumans
The Unseen
Bishops Green
Two Man Advance
Place On 7Th
Zero Boys
The Faction
The Freeze
Shattered Faith
Grindline The Band
Bunkhouse Saloon (Sold Out!)
Lagwagon
Dillinger Four
Good Riddance
Inside Stage
Western Addiction
The Bombpops
The Last Gang
Beauty Bar
John Doe
Blag Dahlia
Steve Soto
Yotam Ben Horan
Sunday, May 27, 2018
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Secret Guest
Days N Daze
Rats In The Wall
Fiends
Place On 7Th
The New Darkbuster
The Beltones
The Generators
The Bad Engrish
Bunkhouse Saloon
Hot Water Music
Strike Anywhere
Dead To Me
Inside Stage
Cobra Skulls
Nothington
Modern Terror
Beauty Bar
Greg Lee
Jesse Wagner
Chris Murray
Dj Low Life Sound System
Monday, May 28, 2018
Fremont Country Club
Punk Rock Karaoke
The Phenomenauts
Agnostic Blunt
Beauty Bar
Laura Jane Grace
Lenny Lashley
Darius Koski
Devin Peralta