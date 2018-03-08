Punk Rock Bowling Announces Club Shows

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2018 have announced a bunch of club shows. You got punk, ska, and a bunch of other stuff. Some of the shows include: Youth Brigade, 7 Seconds, Hot Water Music, Lagwagon, Greg Lee, Chris Murray, The Bronx, Strike Anywhere, Fishbone, Aggrolites, RadioActivity, Subhumans and more. Tickets are on sale now!



Each show will also have a special edition poster created by artists long associated with the punk scene; the original art will all be on display at the festival grounds.

The club shows will commence on Thursday, May 24 and will follow the conclusion of each days lineup, on the main stage in downtown. The main festival stage is all ages, but the club shows are 21+. Alongside the festival itself, there is the annual bowling tournament which gave Punk Rock Bowling its name, as well as a poker tournament, comedy shows, movie screenings, an art exhibit that will take place on the festival grounds each day and more—plus all the booze and gambling your wallet can handle.

Tickets for each event are on sale at punkrockbowling.com. For more information, visit www.punkrockbowling.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates and news around the festival.

Punk Rock Bowling 2018 Las Vegas Club Shows:

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Fremont Country Club

Mad Sin

Nekromantix

Turbo A.C.’S

The Creepshow

…Plus More

Friday, May 25, 2018

Bunkhouse Saloon

The Bronx

The Dwarves

The Shrine

Inside Stage

Fireburn

Sciatic Nerve

One Square Mile

Place On 7Th

Fishbone

The Aggrolites

The Steady 45’S

Monkey

Fremont Country Club

7 Seconds

Youth Brigade

Pistol Grip

Stretch Marks

Brand New Unit

Backstage Bar & Billiards

Hagfish

Radioactivity

Bar Stool Preachers

Bothers

Beauty Bar

Joey Cape

Tim Barry

Joe Mcmahon

Elvis Cortez

Saturday, May 26, 2018

Fremont Country Club

Subhumans

The Unseen

Bishops Green

Two Man Advance

Place On 7Th

Zero Boys

The Faction

The Freeze

Shattered Faith

Grindline The Band

Bunkhouse Saloon (Sold Out!)

Lagwagon

Dillinger Four

Good Riddance

Inside Stage

Western Addiction

The Bombpops

The Last Gang

Beauty Bar

John Doe

Blag Dahlia

Steve Soto

Yotam Ben Horan

Sunday, May 27, 2018

Backstage Bar & Billiards

Secret Guest

Days N Daze

Rats In The Wall

Fiends

Place On 7Th

The New Darkbuster

The Beltones

The Generators

The Bad Engrish

Bunkhouse Saloon

Hot Water Music

Strike Anywhere

Dead To Me

Inside Stage

Cobra Skulls

Nothington

Modern Terror

Beauty Bar

Greg Lee

Jesse Wagner

Chris Murray

Dj Low Life Sound System

Monday, May 28, 2018

Fremont Country Club

Punk Rock Karaoke

The Phenomenauts

Agnostic Blunt

Beauty Bar

Laura Jane Grace

Lenny Lashley

Darius Koski

Devin Peralta