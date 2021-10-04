Circle Jerks Announce Full 2022 North American Tour Including NYC!

PHOTO BY ATIBA JEFFERSON

Circle Jerks have announced their first and only North American tour in over 15 years, which is set to take place Spring 2022. The dates span both coasts and (mostly) everywhere in between with support from Negative Approach and 7Seconds who will be reuniting for the first time in over five years. Since I never got a chance to see them live before, I might have to come out of my pandemic show-seeing retirement and see them perform in NYC on April 14th at Irving Plaza.



Circle Jerks’ landmark record Group Sex turned 40 last fall. The band are on tour this fall with Adolescents, Negative Approach and Municipal Waste, in celebration of its anniversary and the commemorative reissue — available now via Trust Records.

Circle Jerks Live Dates:

All Tickets and updates available here.

10/27: Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM #

10/29: Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ #

10/30: Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ #

12/10: Soundstage – Baltimore, MD *

12/11: Norva – Norfolk, VA *

12/12: Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC *

12/14: 40 Watt Club – Athens, GA *

12/15: Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL *

12/17: Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL *

12/18: The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL *

12/19: Culture Room – Fort Lauderdale, FL *

02/18: Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA #

02/19: House of Blues – Anaheim, CA #

02/20: Ventura Theatre – Ventura, CA #

02/22: Fremont Theatre – San Luis Obispo, CA #

02/ 23: Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA #

02/25: Fillmore – San Francisco, CA #

02/26: Ace of Spades – Sacramento #

02/27: Clutch Cargo – Reno, NV #

03/01: Knitting Factory – Boise. ID #

03/02: Midtown – Bend, OR #

03/04: Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC #

03/05: Showbox SODO – Seattle, WA #

03/06: Roseland – Portland, OR #

(NEW DATES IN BOLD)

03/17: Grand Room Complex – Salt Lake CIty, UT !

03/19: Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO !

03/21: Granada – Lawrence, KS !

03/22: Red Flag – St. Louis, MO !

03/24: First Ave – Minneapolis, MN !

03/25: The Vic – Chicago, IL !

03/26: St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI !

03/28: Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY !

03/29: Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA !

03/30: House of Blues – Cleveland, OG !

04/01: Phoenix – Toronto, ON !

04/02: Corona Theatre – Montreal, QC !

04/03: L’Imperial Bell – Quebec City, QC !

04/05: Higher Ground – Burlington, VT !

04/07: Paradise – Boston, MA !

04/08: Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ !

04/09: TLA – Philadelphia, PA !

04/14: Irving Plaza – NYC, NY !

04/16: Black Cat – Washington DC !

04/19: Ashville, NC !

04/21: Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN !

04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA !

04/23: New Orleans, LA !

04/26: Mohawk – Austin, TX !

04/29: Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX !

04/30: White Oak – Houston, TX !

05/01: Granada Theater – Dallas, TX !

05/13: Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA !^

# – w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach

* – w/ Municipal Waste & Negative Approach

! – w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach

^ – w/ The Bouncing Souls