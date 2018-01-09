Bill Hader’s HBO TV Series Barry Looks Great!

Bill Hader has an upcoming show on HBO that looks really funny and great! It’s called Barry and we got our first glimpse of the series today in the trailer. It’s quick but gives you an info on the premise and the characters. Can’t wait to check this out on March 25th.



The premise is pretty much: Barry, a former assassin has found his new calling, acting in Los Angeles. It stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler. Bill Hsder also directed and co-wrote with Alex Berg (Seinfeld, Eurotrip, Curb Your Enthusiasm).