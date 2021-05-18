Curtis Harding Premieres New Single Called “Hopeful”

Photo by Matt Correia

One artist that I haven been getting into a lot this year is Curtis Harding, who hasn’t released anything new since 2018. You can hear his awesome song “On & On” at the end of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Such an excellent song to finish the series with. Thankfully the no new music stuff has changed, since Curtis just released a new single and premiered a music video for his song “Hopeful.” You can stream & download here. All proceeds from this video will be donated to Know Your Rights Camp.



The new song Harding delivers some hopeful lyrics and it’s something the world needs now. Directed by photojournalist Lynsey Weatherspoon, the song’s accompanying black and white video was filmed in the West End of Atlanta and features footage of a John Lewis mural and recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Weatherspoon said:

“Working on the visuals for “Hopeful” was very cathartic because it gave me the chance to revisit and reflect on the activities from 2020. Curtis’ song really brings home what we’re all feeling and how we can progress to the hope we have for our future. His energy is unmatched and he immersed himself into the process, which helped us create a powerful storyline for the video. Being able to really bring home the meaning of the song within several areas of Atlanta really made this project a success. I know “Hopeful” will be able to bring a sense of place in a world that we desire love and peace to be spread abound.”

Curtis Harding also briefly talked about the new single: