Disney+ Premieres Andor Teaser Trailer At Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration is currently underway and the debut of the teaser trailer of Andor just happened. It’s now online for all to view and it looks pretty cool! Rogue One is such a good movie, in my mind, so it will be interesting to get more backstory on Cassian Andor and the rebellion. It’s been several years in the making and there will be 2 seasons of it! It debuts August 31st!



The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.