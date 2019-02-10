Disney’s Aladdin TV Spot Gives Us A Blue Will Smith

Media | By on Feb 10th, 2019

Aladdin Tv spot

Guy Ritchie is bringing us a live action Aladdin / Disney movie on May 24th. So far the teasers have been short and not showing us the Genie, until now. The newest teaser aired during The Grammy’s. We got our first look of Will Smith as the blue Genie. From all the remakes/reboots Disney has been doing, this one looks like the best one so far. We shall see though…

The movie stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar. It’s directed by Guy Ritchie and written by John August and Guy Ritchie.

And of course people were making funny jokes about Will Smith as the Genie:

