Disney’s Aladdin TV Spot Gives Us A Blue Will Smith

Guy Ritchie is bringing us a live action Aladdin / Disney movie on May 24th. So far the teasers have been short and not showing us the Genie, until now. The newest teaser aired during The Grammy’s. We got our first look of Will Smith as the blue Genie. From all the remakes/reboots Disney has been doing, this one looks like the best one so far. We shall see though…



The movie stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar. It’s directed by Guy Ritchie and written by John August and Guy Ritchie.

And of course people were making funny jokes about Will Smith as the Genie:

Yeah.. the Aladdin trailer looks interesting… Why they made Will Smith's Genie look like the Blue Hulk meets the Blue Man Group?!??!!! 😂😅😅😅😂😂😂🤭😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🧞‍♂️🧞‍♂️🧞‍♂️🧞‍♂️🧞‍♂️🧞‍♂️#aladdin#WillSmith#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dpdDducU6W — MylestheStyles94 (@MylesWhite94) February 11, 2019

My reaction to Will Smith as (blue) Genie in #Aladdin: pic.twitter.com/YKif1nBzmN — Alex Farnworth (@AlexFarnworth) February 11, 2019