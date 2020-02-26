Hear A New Suicide Machines Song Called “Anarchist Wedding”

Photo by Mark Marfa Capodanno. Provided by Fat Wreck Chords.

Suicide Machines premiered a new single today and gave an interview at Inked Mag as well. The single is called “Anarchist Wedding” and it’s off their upcoming, highly-anticipated new album Revolution Spring. The new album will be released on March 27th via Fat Wreck Chords!



The band will be playing in Atlantic City at Atlantic City Beer Festival on April 4th with Goldfinger. New Found Glory, Against Me and others will also play the festival on the other dates. Some more dates are below.

Revolution Spring track listing:

1 Bully in Blue

2 Awkward Always

3 Babylon of Ours

4 Flint Hostage Crisis

5 To Play Caesar (Is to Be Stabbed to Death)

6 Trapped in a Bomb

7 Detroit Is the New Miami

8 Eternal Contrarian

9 Well Whiskey Wishes

10 Black Tar Halo

11 Empty Time

12 Impossible Possibilities

13 Potter’s Song

14 Simple

15 Anarchist Wedding

16 Cheers to Ya

The Suicide Machines Tour Dates:

28 Mar in McKees Rocks, PA, US @ Roxian Theatre w/ Anti-Flag

04 Apr in Atlantic City, NJ, US @ Atlantic City Beer Festival

09 May in Wels, Austria @ Sbam Fest 2020

23 May in Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival North

24 May in Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival South