Hear A New Suicide Machines Song Called “Anarchist Wedding”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 26th, 2020
Suicide Machines premiered a new single today and gave an interview at Inked Mag as well. The single is called “Anarchist Wedding” and it’s off their upcoming, highly-anticipated new album Revolution Spring. The new album will be released on March 27th via Fat Wreck Chords!
The band will be playing in Atlantic City at Atlantic City Beer Festival on April 4th with Goldfinger. New Found Glory, Against Me and others will also play the festival on the other dates. Some more dates are below.
Revolution Spring track listing:
1 Bully in Blue
2 Awkward Always
3 Babylon of Ours
4 Flint Hostage Crisis
5 To Play Caesar (Is to Be Stabbed to Death)
6 Trapped in a Bomb
7 Detroit Is the New Miami
8 Eternal Contrarian
9 Well Whiskey Wishes
10 Black Tar Halo
11 Empty Time
12 Impossible Possibilities
13 Potter’s Song
14 Simple
15 Anarchist Wedding
16 Cheers to Ya
The Suicide Machines Tour Dates:
28 Mar in McKees Rocks, PA, US @ Roxian Theatre w/ Anti-Flag
04 Apr in Atlantic City, NJ, US @ Atlantic City Beer Festival
09 May in Wels, Austria @ Sbam Fest 2020
23 May in Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival North
24 May in Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival South