James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Trailer Is Here!

The first Suicide Squad movie had a great premise but very very bad execution. Thankfully I believe the movie is in better hands now with James Gunn. The full trailer gives us a glimpse at the movie that looks like it’s going to be fun and entertaining. I have yet to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League or WW84 but this is the DC project I’m looking forward to the most right now.



You can already tell John Cena’s will be a fan favorite considering he will get a spin-off. The shark looking dude, King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone!), looked funny in the trailer so we’ll see how that pans out. Just don’t get too attached to the characters, like most of the actors have been saying.

The movie stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis. Comes out on August 6th to theaters and HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below or watch it on Youtube if the embed is not working.