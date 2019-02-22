Johnny Marr Releases Music Video For New Track “Armatopia”

Ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has premiered a new track today called “Armatopia.” The music video premiered on Noisey earlier today but you can watch the video below as well. The song is really catchy, a lot synthier than what he has put out lately. Check it out!



Besides the new single, Johnny Marr has announced US tour dates and will be playing Montclair, NJ at the Wellmont Theater on May 1st. Check out the other dates here. Tickets are now on sale!