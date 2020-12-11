Less Than Jake Premiere Music Video for “Keep On Chasing”

Less than Jake released their long-awaited full length Silver Linings album today and it’s a great one! Read our review here. Today they premiered a Zelda inspired music video for “Keep on Chasing” that will just put a smile on your face when watching it.



As someone who has done 8-bit art before, it’s a pain in the ass so props go to Rob Levy for directing and animating it.

Tonight LTJ are doing a live stream at 6pm EST so get your tickets here.