Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Trailer Has Arrived. Ho Ho Ho!

It’s almost time for another Marvel Disney+ series, premiering November 24th featuring Hawkeye/Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The trailer is VERY heavy on Christmas stuff, so I’m sure there will be endless dumb debates if this will count as something you have to watch every holiday season soon after.



Based on the trailer, the series looks fun but can’t really judge much based on it since they were banging Xmas stuff over your head to death. I’m sure it will be a fine addition to the MCU and Disney+ lineup. Think having Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop will be a homerun of a casting decision. Guess we’ll find out in 2 months.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a brand-new teaser trailer and poster today for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, “Hawkeye” also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.