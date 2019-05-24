Pepper Premiere New Music Video For “Brand New Day”

Pepper premiered their newest single “Brand New Day” today, which is from their forthcoming album Local Motion due out on June 28th. The new single is accompanied with the release of a very amusing video, it features Alex Farnham a Hawaii-based comedian who shows how a series of unfortunate events can turn any disaster into a beautiful day.



The upbeat and catchy song is sure to be this summer’s chill out and groove track. Recorded late last year, Pepper found themselves with longtime friends Dave Foral (Dirty Heads) and Josh Barlow co-creating the new song. Pepper reflects, “the whole process was amazing, including the experience working with longtime friends. And we were able to take this song to another production level with new sonics!”

The new song which is accentuated by the amusing slapstick video has a very clear message, Pepper recalls, “To appreciate the gift of a new day and a new story to create in it. Yesterday was a long time ago. Learn and flow with your life.”

UPCOMING SHOWS

MAY 25 SAT – California Roots Festival, Monterey, CA

JUL 11 THU – Diamond ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK

JUL 12 FRI – Slowdown, Omaha, NE

JUL 13 SAT – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

JUL 14 SUN – House of Blues Chicago, Chicago, IL

JUL 17 WED – Saranac Matt Brewing Co, Utica, NY

JUL 18 THU – The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

JUL 19 FRI – Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, New York, NY

JUL 20 SAT – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

JUL 21 SUN – MECU Pavilion, Baltimore, MD

JUL 23 TUE – Big Chill Beach Club, Bethany Beach, DE

JUL 25 THU – House of Blues Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, SC

JUL 26 FRI – Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

JUL 27 SAT – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL

JUL 30 TUE – House of Blues Houston, Houston, TX

AUG 2 FRI – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

AUG 16 FRI – Big Sky Brewing Co, Missoula, MT

AUG 17 SAT – Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise, ID

AUG 18 SUN – Britt Festival Pavilion, Jacksonville, OR

AUG 21 WED – Marymoor Park, Redmond, WA

AUG 23 FRI – Montbleu Resort, Stateline, NV

AUG 24 SAT – Mandalay Bay Beach, Las Vegas, NV